College GameDay veteran reporter bids farewell to ESPN after 27 years
Veteran sports reporter Gene Wojciechowski bids an official farewell ESPN and College GameDay after more than 27 years on the job.
Wojciechowski was let go by the network during its downsizing back in 2023, but the final day of May 2025 was “my official last day on the ESPN books,” he said.
“Tremendous reporter,” College GameDay host Rece Davis said in tribute.
He added: “Brilliant writer and storyteller. Better man. Unsurpassed as a loyal friend. Legend in the business.”
Kirk Herbstreit reacted by saying: “Appreciate your commitment to the show and the respect you always showed to the people involved in the show. As loyal and good of a teammate I’ve ever had!”
“Legendary run. Congrats Geno,” ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter said.
NFL veteran reporter Ed Werder responded: “You’ve always done phenomenal work wherever you’ve been. Congrats, Geno.”
Wojciechowski joined ESPN back in 1998 after working for the Chicago Tribune, the Dallas Morning News, and the Los Angeles Times in a 44-year journalistic career.
A graduate of Tennessee, he returned to his alma mater in 2023 to join UT’s College of Communication and Information faculty at the School of Journalism.
