College GameDay Kicker Who Missed $1 Million Kick Has Unexpected Update on LinkedIn

Jackson Stallings, the Indiana student who missed two 33-yard field goals worth $1 million on ESPN’s College GameDay, has turned the Halloween heartbreak in Bloomington into a viral LinkedIn post about business-to-business sales.

Stallings wrote on LinkedIn the next day that the misses taught him two lessons: “You win some you lose some” and “Smile and wave.” College GameDay reshared the post on Instagram this week with the caption “Life lessons from College GameDay,” and it drew more than 22,000 likes.

What did Jackson Stallings post?

Stallings opened with a line built for LinkedIn’s familiar business-lesson format: “Yesterday I missed 2 33yd kicks to win $1 million on national TV. Here’s what it taught me about B2B Sales...”

The two numbered lessons followed, along with a thank-you to “Pat, Kirk, the Gameday crew, and The Home Depot for an unforgettable experience!” His LinkedIn headline lists finance and professional sales, so the parody reached an audience that knows the genre well. The post collected more than 7,000 reactions and more than 100 comments within days.

Pat McAfee’s kicking contest in Bloomington

Fans gather at Showalter Fountain for ESPN 'College GameDay' before the Indiana versus Minnesota football game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

College GameDay’s Halloween stop marked the show’s third visit to Bloomington, and ESPN analyst Pat McAfee picked Stallings, an Indiana native and former soccer player, for the “Kicking is Easy” contest ahead of Minnesota vs. Indiana.

McAfee drew boos from the crowd after learning the Hoosiers student roots for the Cincinnati Bengals. “I’ll tell you what, this is going to be only one kick right there,” McAfee said. “Had the opportunity to be a Colt instead, you chose to be a Bengal.”

Stallings hooked his first attempt just outside the left upright. McAfee gave in to crowd pleas and offered a second try with the same $1 million on the line, but the former soccer player pulled that kick left too. “Jackson, it’s a heartbreaker,” McAfee said. “We can’t do three.”

The prize came from McAfee and The Home Depot, which agreed to match McAfee’s offer each week this season. Stallings left with tailgate supplies from the sponsor instead. Two weeks earlier, BYU student Carter Smith made his second attempt while dressed as Spider-Man and won $3 million after Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith and business partner Ryan Sweeney each added $1 million.

How did Indiana fare afterward?

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti during the Indiana versus Minnesota football game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Hoosiers nearly matched the Bloomington student’s luck. Minnesota kicker Luke Drzewiecki made a career-long 60-yard field goal with 19 seconds left for a 16-13 lead, and Indiana kicker Nico Radicic had already missed a 31-yarder wide left and had a 52-yard try blocked.

Receiver Charlie Becker then caught a 33-yard pass on the next snap, and Indiana kicker Paddy McAteer made a career-long 60-yarder as time expired. Backup quarterback Grant Wilson hit Becker for a 25-yard touchdown on the first play of overtime, and the defense sacked Minnesota quarterback Drake Lindsey on fourth down to seal Minnesota 16 vs. No. 4 Indiana 23.

“This is entertainment, so I thought we’d bring some entertainment to this game,” Indiana coach Curt Cignetti joked afterward.

Indiana (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) hosts USC on Nov. 14 after an off week.