Where is College GameDay? How to Watch ESPN Kick Off College Football in Week 9

Where is College GameDay this week? ESPN and its flagship college football pre-game program hit the road in Big Ten country for the second time in nine weeks this season.

College football’s reigning national champion plays host to Rece Davis and the boys today, as Indiana looks to avoid a second loss and pass an important test at home against a resurgent Big Ten conference rival.

Champs Host Clash of Big Ten Hopefuls

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Indiana’s ambitions to repeat as national champions are still intact, but not as convincing as we thought they would be. The offense has taken a step back, and now quarterback Josh Hoover is coming off a game where he wasn’t 100 percent.

He ran for the winning touchdown to give the Hoosiers their first win at Michigan since 1967, but it’s a development worth watching as the Big Ten season progresses.

Minnesota just knocked off Iowa on a last-second field goal to improve to 5-2, and has lost just once in four games in conference play. Four of the Gophers’ final five opponents are ranked, starting with this matchup. It could go either way for this team right now.

What’s On For College Football in Week 9

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Notre Dame at Navy. The Irish have one loss and look to avoid a trap against the Middies going into next week’s clash with Miami. 12 p.m. on ABC

Arizona at Texas Tech. A monster Big 12 matchup with the Red Raiders desperate to avoid a second-straight loss after the Cincinnati debacle. 12 p.m. on ESPN

Wisconsin at Iowa. Fresh off pounding USC, the newly-ranked Badgers go into a road test against a tough Hawkeye defense. 12 p.m. on Fox

Florida vs. Georgia. The Bulldogs are coming off that loss to Auburn and the Gators already have two defeats on the books but rebounded against Texas. 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Utah at Cincinnati. The Utes just moved into first place in the Big 12 after beating Houston and now travel to a Bearcat squad that beat Texas Tech. 3:45 p.m. on ESPN

Ohio State at USC. Jeremiah Smith goes against a generous Trojan defense, but can the Buckeyes’ new QB get him the ball? 7:30 p.m. on NBC

Where Has College GameDay Been So Far?

Host teams in bold

Week 8: Utah def. Houston, 21-13

Week 7: BYU def. Notre Dame, 28-24

Week 6: Georgia def. Alabama, 20-17

Week 5: Ohio State def. Iowa, 31-14

Week 4: Texas def. Tennessee, 20-17

Week 3: Ole Miss def. LSU, 32-24

Week 2: Texas def. Ohio State, 24-23

Week 1: LSU def. Clemson, 51-10

Schools With Most College GameDay Appearances

Ohio State: 71

Alabama: 65

Georgia: 44

Oklahoma: 43

Florida: 43

Michigan: 42

Notre Dame: 42

LSU: 38

Florida State: 36

Oregon: 36

Clemson: 31

Texas: 30

How to Watch College GameDay

When: Sat., Oct. 31

Where: Bloomington, Ind.

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

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