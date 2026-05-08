LSU has assembled a roster capable of competing for a national championship in 2026.

The Tigers attacked the transfer portal aggressively, hired Lane Kiffin to modernize the offense and surrounded the roster with enough talent to challenge anyone in the SEC. On paper, this looks like one of the most dangerous teams in college football.

But LSU’s season may ultimately come down to one question. Can Sam Leavitt stay healthy? That is the reality facing the Tigers entering the season. Not the scheme. Not the defense. Not even the pressure surrounding Kiffin’s first year in Baton Rouge.

Everything comes back to the quarterback position.

LSU made a major statement by landing the No. 1 transfer portal class in the country, and Leavitt was the centerpiece of that group. His talent is undeniable, and in Kiffin’s offense, the upside is enormous.

Former Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10). | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That is why On3’s J.D. PicKell leaving Leavitt out of his top 10 quarterback rankings immediately stood out.

"Sam Leavitt, I love you. However, I can't put you in the top 10 with my I don't know, self-preservation that I'm trying to put into play here," PicKell said. "... if you are healthy, you'll be in the top 10."

That is not disrespectful. It is realistic.

Leavitt absolutely has top-10 ability. In many ways, he has the skill set to finish much higher than that if he stays on the field. He has already thrown for 4,652 yards, 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his career while showing the ability to push the ball vertically and create explosive plays.

The problem is availability.

Leavitt has only played in 24 of a possible 39 games during his college career. That is a major concern for a program entering the season with championship expectations. The best quarterbacks in college football are not just talented. They are dependable.

LSU already learned that lesson the hard way last season. Injuries at quarterback completely changed the ceiling of the offense and helped derail what was expected to be a major season for the program.

The Tigers finished with only seven wins despite having a roster talented enough to compete at a much higher level. That is why PicKell’s ranking makes sense.

Quarterback rankings should not just be based on upside. They should reflect trust. Coaches, teammates and analysts all need confidence that a quarterback can consistently be available throughout the grind of an SEC season. Right now, that is the biggest hurdle for Leavitt.

The frustrating part for LSU fans is that the ceiling feels incredibly high. Kiffin has consistently built explosive offenses throughout his career, and Leavitt’s skill set fits perfectly into that style of attack. If healthy, he could easily become one of the most productive quarterbacks in the country.

But “if healthy” is doing a lot of work in that conversation.

College football history is full of talented teams that never reached their potential because of injuries at quarterback. LSU cannot afford for that to happen again, especially in a season where expectations are already sky high. That is why PicKell’s omission matters.

It is not a statement about talent. It is a statement about trust, durability and the reality that availability often determines championships more than raw ability ever will.