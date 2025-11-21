'College GameDay' location: Predicting the next ESPN locale for CFB Week 14
The "College GameDay" location for Week 13 is once again at Oregon ahead of the team's matchup against USC. Yet, fans are already thinking about the "College GameDay" location for Week 14 in the regular-season finale with a full slate of rivalry matchups.
There appears to be one obvious choice to host "College GameDay" next week. Nothing is official until ESPN makes an announcement, so it is important to explore all the top options.
Week 14 will be the final slate of college football regular-season games ahead of the conference championship matchups. Let's take a look at the top candidates to host "College GameDay" next week.
No. 1 Ohio State vs. Michigan
All signs point to Michigan hosting "College GameDay" ahead of the team's rivalry showdown against Ohio State. Given how the last rivalry clash played out, there is plenty of intrigue about whether Michigan can play spoiler to Ohio State's perfect season.
Michigan also has an outside chance to make the College Football Playoff if the Wolverines can pull off another upset. It feels like fans are headed for a three-hour show discussing whether Ryan Day can finally quiet the critics with a win at Michigan.
No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee
Tennessee's November complicated this as a possible GameDay location. This game still matters given Vanderbilt has a chance to snag one of the at-large spots in the postseason.
"College GameDay" has visited both Tennessee schools this season. This now feels like a long shot but remains a top contender.
No. 3 Alabama vs. Auburn
Like the SEC rivalry matchup mentioned above, this game also appears to face long odds to play host. If GameDay surprisingly passes on Ohio State-Michigan, choosing The Plains ahead of a Bama-Auburn game could make some sense. The Tigers' disappointing season is not helping their case.
No. 4 Oregon at Washington
Seattle is one of the more scenic locales that "College GameDay" visits. The challenge is Washington is not in contention in either the Big Ten or College Football Playoff races. This would also mark the third "College GameDay" of the season where Oregon is involved.