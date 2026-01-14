Ohio State predicted to land coveted elite running back over Georgia, Tennessee

Ohio State is not only looking to reload via the transfer portal, but continue to bolster the team's future roster through college football recruiting. The Buckeyes are in the midst of a long offseason after an early exit from the College Football Playoff.

Georgia is in a similar spot after losing to Ole Miss. Meanwhile, teams like Tennessee and Auburn are simply looking to move forward after inconsistent seasons.

These are just some of the historic programs battling to land five-star running back David Gabriel Georges. The playmaker is the No. 20 ranked player in the 2027 recruiting class and No. 2 rated running back, per Rivals.

Baylor's David Gabriel Georges was named Tuesday as the National Player of the Year. He becomes the first player from the Chattanooga area to be named national Player of the Year.

Let's dive into the latest college football rumors on why Ohio State is viewed as the front-runner to land Georges.

Ohio State is a heavy favorite to land five-star RB David Gabriel Georges over Georgia, Tennessee

Ohio State has a 90% chance to land Georges over the SEC powers in Rivals' latest prediction model. Georgia is a distant second with a 3% chance. On3's Steve Wiltfong reports that Ohio State is trending in the right direction for Georges.

David Gabriel George becomes the first Canadian-born MaxPreps National Player of the Year





"I still like my Rivals Industry prediction in favor of the Buckeyes for five-star running back David Gabriel Georges," Wiltfong wrote on Monday. "The Buckeyes already sit on Rivals No. 1 ranked class in the 2027 cycle and there isn’t a target out there still on the board more coveted within the program than the ferocious 6-foot, 205-pound standout.

"... The production on the field and track record of development boxes are also checked. And I do believe Ohio State will push the chips in necessary to get this one done on the NIL front when that time comes. That’s how coveted he is."

Ohio State, Texas Tech have the top ranked college football recruiting classes for 2027

Teams are already turning their attention to the 2027 recruiting class with early signing day in the rearview mirror for 2026. Yet, there is still plenty of time for things to change, especially in the NIL era. Just ask Georgia fans who were excited to watch five-star quarterback Jared Curtis before the signal-caller surprisingly flipped to Vanderbilt.

For now, Ohio State has the top class in 2027 with nine commits, per Rivals' rankings. The Buckeyes are hoping the team can soon land Georges, who is a standout player at Baylor School (Chattanooga, Tenn.).

5⭐ EDGE DJ Jacobs — the No. 1 player in the class of 2027 — has committed to coach Ryan Day and THE Ohio State Buckeyes. Jacobs chose the Buckeyes over Miami, Georgia, Alabama and others.





Texas Tech is second in the 2027 rankings and looking to chase down Ohio State.