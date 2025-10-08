College GameDay names college football fan base that rose to the challenge
When ESPN’s College GameDay rolled into Tuscaloosa for its Week 6 broadcast, the network challenged Alabama fans to turn out in full force. The Crimson Tide faithful answered in resounding fashion, delivering one of the largest viewing audiences in the show’s history and an unforgettable on-campus atmosphere that electrified the weekend.
Host Rece Davis, an Alabama alum, made sure to acknowledge the impact. “We challenged the @AlabamaFTBL crowd to show up and make it a great scene. Man did they deliver!” Davis posted on X Tuesday night, adding that he was “fired up to keep it going this week” as the GameDay crew turns its attention to Oregon.
ESPN PR confirmed that the Week 6 trip to the University of Alabama was a massive success, generating the second most-watched regular season episode in College GameDay’s long-running history. The broadcast averaged 2.8 million viewers, a 45 percent increase compared to the same week in 2024, and peaked with 3.5 million viewers during the final hour — outdrawing every competing pregame show by 177 percent.
Alabama’s Crowd Helps Deliver Record Viewership
The Week 6 broadcast originated live from Denny Chimes on Alabama’s campus, marking GameDay’s 21st visit to Tuscaloosa. The show featured Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer and Alabama’s beloved Ms. Terry as live guests, while North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick joined remotely during pregame warmups.
Alongside Davis were analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban. The show’s success reflected not only Alabama’s fan energy but also College GameDay’s surging momentum in 2025. Viewership this season is up 29 percent compared to 2024, with sharp growth among women and the 18–24 demographic, increasing by 42 and 59 percent, respectively.
The episode also highlighted Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia’s breakout season, Houston strength coach Kurt Hester’s inspiring battle with cancer, and a feature revisiting the iconic Florida State–Miami rivalry.
As part of its fan-focused programming, the show continued Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest, where fans selected from the on-site “pit” attempted 33-yard field goals for cash prizes. Over three seasons, McAfee has donated or awarded more than $2 million through the contest.
GameDay Moves On to Week 7 Slate
Following its Tuscaloosa triumph, College GameDay now shifts to another packed weekend. ESPN’s Week 7 schedule features 15 ranked teams across 75 total games, highlighted by an SEC on ABC tripleheader and the Red River Rivalry between Oklahoma and Texas.
ABC’s primetime slot will showcase No. 10 Georgia visiting Auburn for the 130th meeting of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, called by Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, and Molly McGrath.
The network’s morning broadcast will feature Alabama again, this time on the road against No. 14 Missouri, with Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, and Katie George on the call.
After a record-setting showing in Tuscaloosa, GameDay and its host Rece Davis now look ahead to Oregon, eager to see if another college football fan base can match Alabama’s energy and passion.