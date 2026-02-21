Congratulations Pour in for Kirk Herbstreit Over Major Personal News

The Herbstreit family is celebrating a significant milestone following a personal announcement from Tye Herbstreit on Friday evening. The former Clemson wide receiver shared that he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Erin Taylor.

Social media quickly filled with well-wishes for the couple as they prepare for their future together. The news marks another joyful chapter for the Herbstreit family, which has remained a fixture in the college football world for decades.

Kirk Herbstreit expressed his excitement for his son and future daughter-in-law shortly after the announcement. The veteran analyst and proud father highlighted the special nature of the evening while noting that even the family's most famous four-legged member approved of the news.

Tye Herbstreit announces engagement to Erin Taylor

"We’re Engaged!! Excited for forever with you! I love you!!" Tye Herbstreit posted on social media. The post included photos of the couple celebrating the moment, which quickly garnered attention from fans and colleagues across the sports industry.

Kirk Herbstreit was among the first to publicly congratulate the pair. "Congrats Tye! Such an incredible night. So happy for you and Erin," Kirk wrote in response to the post. He also added a lighthearted nod to his golden retriever, mentioning that "Peter clearly approves as well."

The engagement adds to a busy period for the Herbstreit family, which saw Zak Herbstreit join On3 as a national analyst last August. Meanwhile, the youngest brother, Chase Herbstreit, began his collegiate career as a quarterback for the Michigan Wolverines in 2025.

Tye and his twin brother, Jake Herbstreit, both spent time at Clemson University before graduating in 2023. While Tye was a walk-on who appeared in 12 games for the Tigers, he has since remained active in the sports media space, hosting a podcast alongside Jake.

The outpouring of support included messages from former teammates and fans who have followed the family's journey through Ohio State and Clemson. One commenter referenced watching Kirk's Ohio State playing days at "The Horseshoe," reflecting on how quickly his four sons have grown into their own careers and lives.

One fan said, "Congratulations to you and your family!!"

Another posted, "Aww that is so cute!! :) Congrats to the couple on there engagement!! :)"

As the Herbstreit family celebrates this personal milestone, the focus of the college football world remains on the upcoming spring practice schedules. The Michigan Wolverines will host their annual spring game at Michigan Stadium in April.