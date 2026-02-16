Connor Lew 2026 NFL Draft Prospect Profile, Grades, Rank, Measurements

Auburn's center Connor Lew is one of the top center prospects in this draft class and is still very young as a true junior entering the NFL. Lew has plenty of room to grow and has intangibles that make his ceiling very high in the right offensive scheme.

Lew arrived at Auburn as a four star recruit out of the state of Georgia. He took over the starting center role on Auburn's offensive line midway through his freshman season. Lew had a phenomenal sophomore season that had many draft analysts penciling him in as a potential first round pick in this upcoming draft.

Auburn lost multiple starters on the offensive line and Lew did not have the expected leap of a season that analysts were projecting. Unfortunately, Lew ended up tearing his ACL in October during a week eight contest against Missouri.

The injury Lew sustained means with the best time table for recovery, he would not be ready for football activities until some time during training camp. The injury timeline complicates Lew's arrival in the NFL. He likely will be rushed if he is trying to compete as a day one starter. Lew also will not turn 21 until the end of preseason and will need to get stronger to prepare for NFL defensive lineman

Lew may face a tough hill to climb in order to play early in his rookie season but he does have traits that will get him into the lineup sooner rather than later health permitting. Some lineman have what can only be described as jedi powers. They can see things before they happen and can see through the traffic and chaos. Lew regularly displays this ability to see stunts, twists, blitzes and second level defenders crashing through rush lanes.

Connor Lew's ACL tear in October complicates his projection. He likely won't be able to be cleared for football until sometime in training camp.

His vision and pass blocking skills are top tier.

His vision and pass blocking skills are top tier.

Watch him pick up this crashing LB and block 2 defenders.

Measurables

Name: Conner Lew

Height/weight/class: 6'3 303lbs, center, Junior

6'3 303lbs, center, Junior Awards: 2023 SEC All-Freshman team

What Connor Lew does well

Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Phenomenal vision and ability to see and feel games and stunts

Good athlete and shows ability to climb to second level defenders very well

Able to reach wide 3 technique defensive tackles on outside zone run blocks

Where Connor Lew can improve

Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Needs to get stronger, his age plays a factor given he has been playing SEC competition since he was 18 years old but an NFL weight training program will be crucial for his development

Needs to improve his strike timing and variance, defensive lineman were able to start dial in his timing as games progressed

Grade, position rank, expected draft round

Grade: B

Position rank: #2 Center

Expected draft round: Third

Summary

Connor Lew would likely go higher had he not sustained a torn ACL in October. He has high level traits and in the right system, he can be a top tier starter in the NFL. He progression and growth will be critical to watch through training camp and as he regains his strength.