Keldric Faulk 2026 NFL draft prospect profile, grades, rank, measurements

Auburns edge rusher Keldric Faulk is a fascinating and near throwback style prospect. Faulk is enormous for an edge rusher standing 6'6 and weighing in just shy of 290lbs

Every team will view and debate the role Faulk will fill in the NFL. He is not a modern edge rusher. He is built and moves much more like and old school true hand in the dirt defensive end. His strengths and weaknesses and production mirror this.

Faulk is a good run defender. His size and power can overwhelm tackles. He can penetrate up field or hold the edge equally as well. He need to clean up his pad level at his height. Offensive lineman can get into his chest, get leverage and drive him off the ball

As a pass rusher Faulk has more question marks. He has effective pass rush moves and utilizes his power to jolt offensive lineman back or to break their grip. He affects the quarterback often on his rushes and causes the quarterback to move off of his spot in the drop or leave the pocket and scramble.

Auburn's Keldric Faulk is interesting. He is a tweener. He is like a throwback defensive end. He shows good pass rush moves but rarely finishes (watch the stab and rip vs Monroe Freeling in 1st clip). He affects the QB and makes him move off his spot. Lineman can get leverage on… pic.twitter.com/GGnvRTzZI9 — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) February 9, 2026

Faulk finished 2025 with only two sacks, he struggles to bend the corner and reach the quarterback and will often overrun the quarterback's depth. His pass rushing can be maximized and grow into an asset for the right team or paired with the right defensive front but the lack of finishing does raise questions over his future ceiling in the NFL.

Measurables

Name: Keldric Faulk

6'6 285lbs, edge rusher, Junior Awards: 2025 Third-Team All-SEC 2025 Lott Trophy semifinalist (Awarded to defender with outstanding character), 2023 Freshman All-SEC

What Keldric Faulk does well

Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Powerful initial strike as a pass rusher creates separation and opportunities

Has and uses very long arms effectively against run and pass blocks

Youth is on his side, he will not turn 21 until the first month of the season and has a long runway to grow and develop to maximize his frame and skills

Where Keldric Faulk can improve

Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Use his size and power to take the shortest route to the quarterback, he too often runs too wide or too deep outside rushes

Breakdown in the pocket and finish the quarterback, allows his momentum to run past the quarterback or be in poor position

Keep his pads level low, can stand straight up off of the snap

Improve snap timing and get off, noticeably slow off the snap

Grade, position rank, expected draft round

Grade: B

Position rank: #6 edge rusher

Expected draft round: First

Summary

Keldric Faulk has a massive runway for improvement. He has an NFL frame and the correspnding power to go with it. He does have technique to develop and smooth over but his raw talent in undeniable. A creative defensive coordinator will create the right role for him and his unique strengths and weaknesses.