Coveted $12 million college football coach is the favorite to be named Arkansas head coach
Arkansas is just one of the multiple notable college football programs to make a change at head coach this season.
Sam Pittman was fired after just five games this season, following a blowout loss to Notre Dame at home. Over his six seasons, Pittman compiled a 32-34 overall record and was 14-29 in the SEC. He led the Razorbacks to three bowl appearances, winning all three.
Rumors have continued to swirl about who could be the favorite to replace head coach Sam Pittman in Fayetteville next season. Many names have been linked to the job, but one emerging Group of Five head coach looks to be the favorite to step into the head coaching role for the Razorbacks based on the latest predictive odds on Kalshi.
Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield sits at the top of the list with a 24% chance to be named the next Arkansas head coach. Additionally, Florida State offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn (20%), Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall (19%), and interim head coach Bobby Petrino (19%) are among the other favorites.
Silverfield was named the interim head coach after Mike Norvell left Memphis for the head coaching job at Florida State in 2019. He was elevated to the full-time position on Dec. 13, leading Memphis into the Cotton Bowl against Penn State.
In his six seasons at Memphis, Silverfield is 50-22 overall and 27-18 in the AAC. He's led the Tigers to six consecutive bowl appearances, winning the past four, including last year's Frisco Bowl. Under Silverfield, Memphis finished in the AP Top 25 last season, ranking No. 24 in the final poll.
Silverfield has strong ties to Memphis, spending the past 10 seasons on the staff, including multiple years as an assistant. He joined the staff in 2016 as the offensive line coach and was elevated to run game coordinator in 2017. He spent the 2019 season as the assistant head coach before Norvell's departure.
After the 2023 season, Silverfield signed a five-year extension worth an average of $2.45 million per year, totaling $12.2 million, which runs through the 2028 season. If he were to leave for the Arkansas job, the Razorbacks would have to pay a $1 million buyout. He's making $2.25 million this season, which features incentives for a 10-win season and a conference championship appearance.
Earlier this season, Silverfield led Memphis to a 32-31 win over Arkansas, only two weeks before the program parted ways with Pittman. The Tigers are 8-1 overall and 4-1 in the AAC this season. They are one of six teams with only one conference loss, but they control their own destiny for the AAC Championship game.
On3's Pete Nakos identified Silverfield as a name to know for the Arkansas job earlier this season.
There's not a known timetable for Arkansas to name a head coach, but the Razorbacks have continued to struggle since firing Pittman.
The Razorbacks have lost seven consecutive games and are currently the only SEC team in conference play without a win. Arkansas will look to regroup during a bye week this weekend before gearing up for a huge rivalry matchup against LSU on Nov. 15.
Kickoff is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. CT on the SEC Network.
