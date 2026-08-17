Pete Thamel Issues Major Update on Dabo Swinney Amid 2026 Hot Seat Rumors

The 2026 college football season could be the final season for Dabo Swinney as the head coach of the Clemson Tigers.

Dabo Swinney Sets High Standard

Swinney is heading into his 19th season at the helm of Clemson, going 187-53 all-time. Swinney made the Tigers into a household name during the 2010s. He led the team to six straight College Football Playoff appearances and won two national championships.

However, he hasn't had the same success since 2021. Clemson has made one CFP, and that was in 2024, when the Tigers went 10-4, making the playoff only after winning the ACC Championship Game in the final seconds and earning an automatic bid.

Then, in 2025, Clemson had high expectations after returning the most production in college football. The Tigers started inside the top five and were one of the favorites to win the national championship. However, Swinney went 7-6, marking the worst season since 2010. This has led many to wonder if he has lost his fastball.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney encourages his players stretching during practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pete Thamel Makes Swinney's Job Status Clear

ESPN's Pete Thamel said that Clemson is in a conundrum because Swinney is not living up to the standard that he set. Despite him not living up to that standard anymore, Thamel made it clear that Swinney is not on the hot seat this season.

"Dabo Swinney is not on the hot seat, Dan," Thamel said. "Let's just be clear about that. He's one of two active coaches who have won two national titles. He would be owed $57 million in the long, long, long, long shot that he gets fired, and he's not going to get fired. We are a long way from the hot seat conversation."

Swinney Is Safe, But Clemson Can't Afford Another Down Year

The financial commitment involved in moving on from Swinney is significant, and his accomplishments make firing him after one bad season unrealistic. But another disappointing year would make the conversation much more difficult to ignore.

Clemson also has to deal with the reality of a changing college football landscape. The transfer portal and NIL have altered roster building, while the Tigers have struggled at times to keep pace with programs that have embraced those changes more aggressively.

A strong 2026 season would quiet most of those concerns. If Clemson returns to the ACC title race and gets back into the CFP conversation, the idea that Swinney has lost his touch will quickly fade.

For now, Swinney's seat is nowhere near hot. But after a 7-6 season, 2026 could go a long way toward determining whether Clemson's legendary coach is still capable of restoring the Tigers to the national championship level he established.