The moment Curt Cignetti's Indiana Hoosiers clinched the College Football Playoff National Championship in January with a 27-21 win over Miami, the most improbable title run in modern sports was cemented. A program that lost 27 games in the three years before Cignetti's arrival went 16-0. An institution that had more losses than any other program in FBS history was now a consensus national champion.

One problem, though. The championship banner would be displayed inside what ESPN's Pete Thamel, after visiting Bloomington in late February, called a dump.

Championship shines bright light on aging facilities

Thamel kept it a buck during the College GameDay podcast's Big 10 contenders preview episode. He'd spent time at Indiana's facility not long ago, and he painted a picture that cuts to the heart of what happened in Bloomington in the last 24 months.

"I pull up, put my car in park. It's like a blustery late-February, early-March day. I look at that stadium, and I just said to myself, 'I can't believe they're going to hang a national championship banner in that dump,'" Thamel said.

He wasn't trying to be disrespectful, he added. Most wouldn't walk away too impressed with the Hoosiers' home field. Thamel simply couldn't fathom the optics.

Indiana's Memorial Stadium has a 53,524-seat capacity. It was built in 1960 for $4.5 million. It got an upgrade in 2018 at a cost of $53 million, adding new locker rooms and video boards. The structure itself had not fundamentally changed in a way that makes it architecturally memorable or particularly stunning.

Here was a program that had resided in the basement of college football for years, and it was about to permanently enshrine its greatest achievement inside what Thamel described as "not exactly the nicest stadium in all of college football. That is not a palace. No one's writing a sonnet about Memorial Stadium."

Curt Cignetti hints at stadium expansion

Cignetti, his staff and the athletic department responded to the reality that Indiana needed more than a winning formula to compete. They needed facilities and an atmosphere. They needed a building that looked the part of a championship program.

In his first year at Indiana, when the Hoosiers went 11-2 and made the playoffs, Cignetti forced upgrades. He didn't suggest them or wait for someone to volunteer to improve them. He demanded they be done.

Indiana Football head coach Curt Cignetti speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By the time Cignetti returned for his second season in 2025, the team had better meeting rooms. Better offices, particularly for Cignetti, who watches tape obsessively. A new trophy case, which Indiana had never needed because it had never won anything worth displaying. A dedicated space was being built for the national championship trophy from 2025. There was even a reserved spot ready for a Heisman Trophy, should one ever land in Bloomington again.

The internal transformation happened. Indiana went from a building that didn't inspire visiting recruits to one with upgraded infrastructure.

What Indiana football has planned to upgrade its facilities

Athletic director Scott Dolson hired St. Louis-based architecture firm HOK as the master planner for Memorial Stadium's west side renovation in late 2025. The project focuses on fan-facing amenities, seating, and revenue generation.

The university surveyed fans on priorities that included gameday experience upgrades (wireless internet, cell service, sound system), stadium amenities (concessions, bathrooms, curb appeal), seating options (comfort, premium choices, pricing), and wider features like stadium appearance and crowd circulation.

General view of Memorial Stadium on the University of Indiana campus from 2012 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With revenue sharing consuming more than $20 million annually in operating budgets, Dolson acknowledged that department operations cannot cover capital projects. Indiana is exploring creative funding models, including personal seat donations, naming-rights deals like the existing Merchants Bank field agreement, and potential jersey sponsorships.

On the Pat McAfee Show in 2024, Cignetti said Indiana could eventually expand to an 80,000-seat capacity by building up the east side. In June 2026, he told Adam Breneman that the stadium expansion is coming, just not overnight. He also suggested the aging west side press box would be replaced during his tenure.

The Hoosiers are now 27-2 in two years. Indiana is defending its title in 2026 with one of the top rosters in the country. The upgraded facilities will soon follow.