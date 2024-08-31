Dabo Swinney responds to critics after Georgia routs Clemson
The refusal of head coach Dabo Swinney to use the transfer portal in building his Clemson football roster once again became a subject of questions after the Tigers' dropped an ugly 34-3 decision at the hands of No. 1 ranked Georgia in college football's Week 1 opener on Saturday.
Swinney admitted that his critics have every right to blame him for the loss, and that the noise is only going to get louder after his team's performance.
"People are gonna say whatever they want to say," Swinney said.
"We do what's best for Clemson year in and year out. And when you lose like this, they have any right to say whatever they want. So, say whatever you want to say, write whatever you want to write. It comes with it. It's a part of it."
Swinney has remained committed to not signing transfers to the Clemson football roster since the portal became a tool for schools to attract some of the thousands of players on the move every year.
Clemson is one of just four FBS programs to not take a single transfer in the most recent cycle, happy instead to rely on the players he recruits and develops.
But those players had a rough showing against the Bulldogs.
Cade Klubnik had 142 yards with no touchdowns and an interception while the Clemson offense ran for 46 yards with a 2.0 yard per carry average and didn't have a receiver go over 80 yards.
"When you get beat like that, that’s on the head coach," Swinney said. "Complete ownership of an absolute crap second half. Sometimes you get your butt kicked and we did today."
