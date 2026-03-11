Nation’s No. 1 IOL Schedules Visits to Three Major Programs Before Final Decision

The college football world is getting better and better thanks to the addition of many generational athletes and prospects from the high school level, which remains to be the top way to add to a program. The high school scene has a ton of talented players when it comes to the world of recruiting, and multiple players are nearing a decision.

One of the players who is currently nearing a decision is Maxwell Hiller. Hiller is one of the nation's best players, as he is one of the better offensive linemen in the nation.

Hiller is a prospect from the state of Pennsylvania, as he is from Coatesville High School. Hiller ranks as the No. 4 player in the nation, along with being ranked as the No. 1 player on the interior of the offensive line, and the No. 1 player in the state of Pennsylvania.

The prospect is nearing a decision despite not having a commitment date scheduled at this moment. The prospect has been able to give three final dates before he commits, as he will visit these three teams in the spring before he makes his way to a commitment.

The decision will likely come before the official visit, as one of the teams set for an official visit is likely to be out of the picture.

Maxwell Hiller Confirms Three Visit Dates Ahead of Crucial Commitment

Hiller has confirmed that he will be visiting the Florida Gators first. This visit is slated to be on March 26, which is later this month. Following the trip to Gainesville, Florida, he will be visiting the Columbus area, as he is visiting the Ohio State Buckeyes on April 1.

The final of the three visits will come on April 10, when he takes a trip to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to visit with the Kalen DeBoer-led Alabama Crimson Tide.

His official visits include a visit to Knoxville, Tennessee, where he would visit with the Tennessee Volunteers. It is unknown if the Vols will actually visit with Hiller before he decides where he is going, but regardless, the Vols are seemingly falling behind the other three programs.

The leader at this moment seems to be the Florida Gators, who are fresh off a commitment from Tramond Collins. The Gators are set to enter their first season with Jon Sumrall, who was the head football coach at Tulane.

Whoever lands the talented prospect is getting a good one.