Danny Kanell sends clear message to AP Voters ahead of Week 4 Top 25 poll
CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell sent a social media message to AP poll voters ahead of the next weekly rankings. Former Florida State QB Kanell stole a clip from TV's Entourage to share the message of dissatisfaction that many around college football have experienced with recent AP rankings. Indeed, the post-Week 2 vote was one of the most contentious in recent memory.
Kanell's take
Kanell's clip from Entourage depicts the return of agent Ari Gold, who makes his dissatisfaction clear by shooting paintballs at those who draw his ire. After last week's poll, a similar fate might have befallen at least one unlucky voter.
The Haley Sawyer Phenomenon
After Week 2, the AP poll included one vote that was more or less inexplicable. A voter named Haley Sawyer, who covers college football for the Southern California News Group, dropped a vote in which the Florida Gators moved up two spots after a shocking 18-16 home loss to the South Florida Bulls. Sawyer also failed to include South Florida on her vote at all.
Sawyer was one of only three AP voters who didn't place South Florida in the top 25. Her No. 14 ranking for Florida was also unique, although in her defense, one voter each placed previously No. 16 Florida at No. 15, No. 16, and No. 17 respectively.
Sawyer frankly deepened public distrust of the poll when she made a media appearance following the revelation of her vote and claimed that her vote "is really fun, but probably doesn't really matter in the end."
Kanell's reaction is common of more than a few college football fans who were not impressed either by Sawyer's vote or by her cavalier reaction when her vote was question. It's probably fairly likely that a west coast-based voter was paying attention to local games and may have overlooked the UF/USF result. That's not to say that Kanell's reaction to the voting issues is unique, particularly as the Haley Sawyer situation revealed.