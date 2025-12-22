$2 million QB predicted to join Big 12 program after decision to enter transfer portal

While the first phase of the transfer portal speculation centers on who is in or out, the second phase is probably more entertaining. Now that certain players are in the portal, where do they go next?

One of the fun aspects of the second phase of the portal is that EVERYBODY gets a shot at figuring out who goes where. For instance, former Heisman Trophy winner and national champion head coach Steve Spurrier. Spurrier hasn't been active as a coach in a decade, but he's still trying to figure out who goes where.

Spurrier, in an appearance on the Another Dooley Noted Podcast, shared his take on the landing spot of talented by enigmatic Florida transfer DJ Lagway. After two up and down seasons, Lagway hit the portal and Spurrier shared his information on a landing spot.

"I think they think he's going to go toward Baylor," said Spurrier of his Florida connections. "His hometown area is pretty close to there, from what I understand."

Former Florida QB DJ Lagway could be headed to Baylor, according to legendary coach Steve Spurrier. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indeed, Lagway hails from a Texas town about two hours away from Baylor's campus. His father, Derek, played for Baylor. Some recruiting experts have indicated Baylor as a potential destination for Lagway.

Lagway took over a starting role at Florida after Graham Mertz was injured in 2024. He was explosive that year (1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions), but in 2025, saw his yards per pass dip from 10.0 to 6.7 as he threw for 16 touchdowns and 14 picks for the struggling Gators, who bid adieu to head coach Billy Napier in midseason.

Aside from the family and geographic connections of Lagway and Baylor, it's a good fit strategically. The Bears got a massive season from senior QB Sawyer Robertson in 2025, as he threw for 3,681 yards and 31 touchdowns. But of course, Robertson was a senior, and the Bears need a new offensive leader.

During the discussion of Lagway, Spurrier also theorized on what went wrong at UF for the talented passer. "I don't know if he was hurt all summer, but he couldn't work out," noted Spurrier. "Preseason, he couldn't practice.... He got heavy and that took away that element of the runnin game a little bit."

Indeed, reports noted that Lagway had undergone core-muscle surgery and battled a strained calf and a sore passing arm entering the season. Lagway's rushing totals didn't really change much, but Spurrier's thoughts on the injury situation could help illuminate a difficult season ahead of a transfer that Spurrier sees ending up in Waco.