David Pollack calls out SEC quarterback's 'horrible decision-making'
Florida quarterback DJ Lagway is facing the harshest spotlight of his young career. A five-interception night in a 20-10 loss at LSU dropped the Gators to 1-2 and ignited a week of second-guessing.
On the Always College Football podcast, host Greg McElroy framed Florida as “got-to-have-it” desperate and asked if the Gators can stabilize. David Pollack focused squarely on the quarterback and the choices that keep setting Florida back.
Pollack’s critique cut through any talk of youth or talent. “I can live with spotty accuracy,” he said. “I can’t live with horrible decision-making.”
David Pollack Details DJ Lagway’s Turnover Issues
Pollack started with what he sees on tape. “When I watch DJ Lagway, man, there’s a couple of issues that really stand out.”
He emphasized that the interceptions aren’t coming exclusively under duress. “I’m watching him throw interceptions and it’s not with pressure.”
Pollack cited the South Florida game as proof of clean-pocket mistakes. “He wasn’t pressured hardly the whole game.” He then drilled down on LSU. “Four of his five picks against LSU, four of the five, man, he wasn’t pressured.”
Pollack acknowledged the flashes that make Lagway enticing. “Do I think his elite is elite? It is.”
He pointed to a precision throw as evidence of the ceiling. “It’s as good as that corner route he threw in the end zone against LSU, as good as anybody in the country.” Pollack added that Florida must help their quarterback, too. He said the Gators need more commitment to the run and more wins on the outside to keep the offense on schedule.
Billy Napier Defends Lagway As National Criticism Mounts
National analysis has sharpened the focus on giveaways. Joel Klatt said Lagway “throws interceptions like Oprah hands out cars,” arguing that constant turnovers make tight wins nearly impossible. Klatt underscored the scope of the problem by noting 15 interceptions in 13 FBS games. He called that a floor issue rather than a ceiling issue.
Billy Napier accepted responsibility for the correction plan and backed his quarterback. “If the student struggles on the test, as a teacher, you need to take a good look in the mirror.”
Napier called the mistakes “very correctable,” stressing situational awareness after two turnovers led to 10 LSU points.
Lagway owned the night and turned to the response. “I’ve never had a performance like that in my life, so it’s kind of hard to process it.” He framed the week ahead around growth. “At the end of the day, it’s all about, how do you bounce back, and how do you respond?”
Context around Lagway has been messy as well. Florida committed 18 penalties over two games, including a hold that erased an 87-yard touchdown.
Florida’s season hinges on whether Lagway can turn clean pockets into clean decisions and whether the Gators can cut the self-inflicted errors around him. Florida will visit No. 4 Miami on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.