David Pollack Names ACC Star Defensive Back That is a 'Unicorn'

The California Golden Bears elected to make major changes this offseason in hopes of getting them to become a contender in the ACC.

The Golden Bears and general manager Ron Rivera elected to fire head coach Justin Wilcox after nine seasons at the helm. Wilcox went 48-55 and only had one season in which he won more than seven games.

The Golden Bears elected to hire Oregon Ducks defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, who played at Cal. He returns to his alma mater in hopes of building a contender in Berkeley. He might be able to do that after bringing a star safety with him.

James Madison Dukes tight end Lacota Dippre (15) hurdles over Oregon Ducks defensive back Kingston Lopa (2). | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

That player is Kingston Lopa. He had 12 tackles last year in his redshirt freshman season. Despite not playing much, David Pollack revealed on "See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack" that Lopa could be a future star.

"He's got, you know, really good speed at 86 at being over 200 pounds and being 6'5," Pollack said. "Can play free safety, strong safety, can play that star nickel. He's a unicorn. That's what he's called... Stands out big time with physicality, athletic ability, he's just one of those guys."

Pollack also said that he believes Lopa will be a future Day 1 pick in the NFL Draft. The reality is, having a guy at that size and that athletic is very rare at the defensive back position. Typically, when you see someone who is 6-foot-5 and around 200 pounds, that person is a wide receiver.

You don't usually see someone like that play safety, corner or even nickel. So, for him to be able to do that says a lot about his skill set and is exactly why Pollack is so high on his ability. You combine that with Lupoi's history of developing defensive players and having strong defenses, and then the sky is the limit for Lopa this upcoming season.

It also sets up perfectly for him to catch the ACC by storm and become one of the best defenders in the conference in his first year. It's just the first of many steps that will have to happen for Lupoi to build his alma mater into a contender, but it could be one that Cal fans look back on as the start of the culture shift in Berkeley.

Cal opens the 2026 season with an in-state rival in the UCLA Bruins on Sept. 5 at home.