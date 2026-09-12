David Pollack Details 'One Way' Michigan Can Beat Oklahoma in Week 2

There is no other 1-0 team in college football that has been more scrutinized and criticized this week than Michigan, after its controversial finish in a 13-12 win over Western Michigan.

Between most of the college football world revolting that a mysterious extra second was added back to the clock to allow Michigan a second and successful shot at a game-winning Hail Mary, and quarterback Bryce Underwood's rough overall performance, it's been an interesting week in Ann Arbor.

And now the Wolverines, who fell out of the AP top 25 rankings, get a doozy of a test in hosting No. 11 Oklahoma Saturday at Noon ET on FOX.

First-year Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham already addressed questions about Underwood's job security by saying it's not "infinite" and the sophomore, former five-star prospect, would have to play better. Outside of the controversial game-winning 47-yard touchdown heave to JJ Buchanan, Underwood was just 11-of-21 passing for 123 yards and an interception, with 47 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, looked dominant in a 51-10 win over UTEP, giving up only 198 yards while notching 4 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

Breaking down the game on his "See Ball Get Ball" podcast, college football analyst David Pollack is picking the Sooners to win on the road in the Big House, but he did offer a potential blueprint for how Michigan could give itself a shot Saturday.

"Here's the deal, man, there's one way Michigan can win this game," Pollack said. "They ride the crowd, they're at home, everybody's jacked up, their defense plays lights out. Offensively, man, I'm going to say this, and it's technically blasphemous, but it's the truth -- if you want to win, if you're going to win this season, Bryce Underwood has to be one of your best running back threats. He has to be.

"They have to use him in this offense and jimmy-rig it, man, and make it a little bit less complicated, make it very favorable to his legs -- the sprint-outs, the half-rolls, the dashes, all these different things they can do to make it easier on him. The power reads, the jet reads, the zone reads, any kind of read ... where he can use his legs and [make plays] with his big body. That can possibly keep it close. ...

I think they're smart enough to muck this thing up, make it look ugly, do what it takes to keep it close, and I think they will."

Underwood struggled mightily as a true freshman last season vs. Oklahoma in what was his first road start, a 24-13 loss in Norman, Oklahoma. He completed just 9 of 24 passes for 142 yards, 0 TDs and 0 INTs, with negative yards over 3 rushing attempts.

"Oklahoma looks way better. There's no way I can pick Michigan after last week and what I saw and the struggles, but I do think it will be somewhat competitive," Pollack said. "I've got it like 24-17 Oklahoma winning the football game at Michigan."