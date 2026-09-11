Big Ten Makes Major Decision After Michigan-Western Michigan Controversy

The Big Ten has been ridiculed for its decision to add a second on the clock after a Bryce Underwood Hail Mary flew threw the end zone in Michigan's eventual 13-12 win over Western Michigan.

The conference defended its decision to put the second on the clock with an official statement late Saturday night, which raised more eyebrows due to the apparent discrepancy between the broadcast's game clock and the stadium's game clock. The MAC later issued a statement demanding the result be recognized as a 12-7 Western Michigan victory.

The Big Ten has taken measures to prevent such a controversy from occurring again. On Wednesday, the conference announced its decision to televise its replay review process during game broadcasts, adding much needed transparency after what transpired on Saturday.

The Big Ten is the second power conference to televise its replay review process

The ACC began showing the collaboration between head referees and the replay official at the ACC Operation Center during replay reviews at the beginning of the 2025 season.

This feature allows viewers to see every angle referees check during the replay process. Additionally, viewers can hear the discussion between head referees and the official in the operation center to gain an understanding of how they reach their ruling.

Why is televising the replay review process important?

Dec 21, 2013; Albuquerque, NM, USA; NCAA referee Ken Williamson during the game between the Colorado State Rams against the Washington State Cougars during the Gildan New Mexico Bowl at University Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Replay review has been in college football for just over 20 years, and there hasn't been a valid excuse to not show the discussion between head officials and conference command centers for probably 15 of those years.

Everyone benefits from watching the replay review process. Conferences no longer have to explain themselves after the fact when officials make controversial calls, and officials are no longer subject to derogatory actions from fans both in the stadium and across the internet or punitive action from the conference.

The Big Ten is not alone in its previous lack of transparency with officiating. The SEC has issued its fair share of statements acknowledging officiating errors in the past, and it even issued a permanent suspension to Ken Williamson after multiple suspicious calls went Georgia's way in the Bulldogs' 20-10 win at Auburn last season.

While conferences can admit to mistakes in official statements and take punitive actions toward officials, none of these measures can reverse the outcome of a game. Without this transparency in officiating, fans are left to theorize and craft narratives about why a controversial call was made, something conferences would like to avoid if possible.