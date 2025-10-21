David Pollack doesn't see College Football Playoff path for SEC powerhouse
The season has not unfolded the way many in Baton Rouge hoped. What began with College Football Playoff potential for the LSU Tigers now feels like a distant dream after a second conference loss and a slide in national perception. On his See Ball Get Ball podcast, college football analyst David Pollack voiced what many around the sport have started to believe: LSU’s playoff hopes are fading fast.
Pollack said he no longer sees a path for LSU to make the four-team field. He pointed to their remaining schedule and recent struggles as too much to overcome. “I jumped on the same train,” Pollack said. “I think it’s because you got LSU that now the defense joined the party not playing well. But A&M, Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma — I just don’t see them getting in against that upcoming schedule.”
His tone reflected what the standings already suggest. With two losses and a missed chance to build momentum, LSU is no longer in control of its own fate. Pollack added that while preseason optimism was understandable, the balance between offense and defense has flipped at the wrong time. “We said if they got a defense, they’d be in,” he said. “They got a defense, but they lost their offense.”
LSU’s Offense Struggling as Schedule Tightens
The numbers back up Pollack’s assessment. LSU ranks just 84th nationally in total offense at 366.3 yards per game. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has shown flashes, throwing for 1,636 yards with 11 touchdowns, but the Tigers have been unable to establish consistency on the ground. Running back Caden Durham leads the team with 342 rushing yards and two scores, a figure that underscores LSU’s inability to sustain drives.
The passing game remains serviceable, averaging 253.4 yards per game, yet the offense ranks outside the top 80 in scoring at 25.6 points per contest. That’s a steep drop for a team once known for its explosive pace and balance. LSU’s defense, while strong at times, has not been able to fully compensate. Ranked ninth nationally in scoring defense, the unit has kept the Tigers competitive, but it hasn’t been enough to erase offensive inefficiency.
Last weekend’s 31–24 loss to Vanderbilt revealed how narrow LSU’s margin for error has become. Despite Nussmeier’s 225 passing yards and two touchdowns, missed opportunities in the red zone proved costly. LSU settled for field goals on four trips, including a 52-yard miss by Damian Ramos. Head coach Brian Kelly said afterward, “We had opportunities, we didn’t cash in on them.”
Now, LSU sits at 5–2 with limited time to rebuild its playoff case. Pollack’s skepticism echoes a larger truth: this team lacks the rhythm and execution that once made it a contender.
Texas A&M Presents a Major Test in Death Valley
The next challenge doesn’t get any easier. LSU will face unbeaten Texas A&M in what could determine the direction of both seasons. The Aggies bring one of the SEC’s most balanced offenses, ranking 17th in total yardage and averaging 36.1 points per game. Quarterback Marcel Reed has passed for 1,770 yards and 15 touchdowns while leading a unit that averages nearly 200 rushing yards each week.
Texas A&M’s defense has been steady, though not elite, ranking 37th overall and allowing 23.4 points per game. That balance has fueled their 7–0 start, including a 45–42 win over Arkansas last weekend. The matchup with LSU will pit strength against strength: the Aggies’ productive attack versus a Tiger defense allowing only 14.6 points per game.
One key factor could be third-down efficiency. LSU converts 42% of its chances, but Texas A&M’s defense ranks second nationally at 22.7%. That mismatch may decide whether Pollack’s prediction continues to hold.
If LSU can rediscover offensive momentum and protect Nussmeier from pressure, there’s still room for redemption. But after consecutive missteps and fading national faith, even that feels like a reach.
The LSU Tigers will host the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.