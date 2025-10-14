David Pollack names James Franklin replacement that 'makes perfect sense'
Penn State’s decision to part ways with James Franklin sent ripples through the college football landscape, sparking speculation over who could take over one of the sport’s most prestigious jobs. On Monday’s episode of the See Ball Get Ball podcast, college football analyst David Pollack wasted no time offering his view of the ideal fit.
Pollack pointed directly to Nebraska coach Matt Rhule, calling him the most logical candidate to lead the Nittany Lions. Rhule, a Penn State alum, has deep ties to the university and its current athletic director, Pat Kraft. He worked under Kraft at Temple before moving on to Baylor and then the NFL. Now back in college football, Rhule has quickly rebuilt Nebraska into a contender in the Big Ten, leading the Cornhuskers to a 5-1 start and their first AP Top 25 ranking of the year.
Penn State’s vacancy emerged after Franklin was dismissed following three consecutive losses, including two as heavy favorites. Pollack said the program’s stature demands a builder who understands how to recruit, develop and compete without the immediate advantages of traditional bluebloods like Ohio State or Michigan.
David Pollack Identifies Matt Rhule as Ideal Penn State Candidate
Pollack said Rhule’s experience and history make him uniquely qualified for the job. “Matt Rhule is the first name that comes to mind because it’s his alma mater. He’s worked for the AD now that’s at Penn State, Pat Kraft. He was at Temple with him,” Pollack said. “He’s also been in the Big Ten at Nebraska, which is a little bit different than, obviously, Nebraska is not the big name in the Big Ten.
"You have to develop. You have to recruit. He worked at Baylor, not the big name in the Big 12. You have to recruit. You have to be a little bit different. You have to be about development. You have to be able to take players that are good players and make them great players, like Cignetti has done. He’s absolutely done that. So I think he’d make perfect sense.”
Pollack praised Rhule for turning struggling programs into consistent winners, referencing his track record of turnaround success at Temple and Baylor. He added that Penn State offers a higher ceiling than Nebraska because of its consistent recruiting base and brand power, making it a job Rhule could win big in quickly.
Still, Pollack acknowledged that Rhule’s loyalty to Nebraska and his deep roots in Lincoln might complicate any potential move. “He was very succinct, very clear how much he loved Nebraska,” Pollack said. “Didn’t say he wasn’t taking the job, and that’s going to continue to come his way.”
Matt Rhule Addresses Penn State Rumors
Rhule responded directly to speculation linking him to the Penn State opening during his weekly press conference. He began by acknowledging his ties to the university, saying, “I love Penn State. Met my wife there, my alma mater, fan since I was born.” He quickly shifted the focus back to his current program, emphasizing his relationship with Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen.
“Troy and I are in constant, constant, constant communication about this program and where we’re headed,” Rhule said. “I came here for two reasons. I love the community here and wanted to live here. And I love it here. And I wanted to rebuild Nebraska football.”
Rhule also pointed out that rumors come naturally with success, referencing similar situations he faced at Temple and Baylor. “This is what happens when you win,” he said. “I’m not going to talk about job openings when they come. I’m not going to talk about my contract here. I’m going to talk about the team.”
The coach noted that Nebraska’s progress reflects years of work and investment. After leading the Cornhuskers to their first bowl victory since 2015 last season, Rhule now has them positioned to challenge for a Big Ten title. While he avoided directly ruling out interest in Penn State, his tone suggested satisfaction with his current trajectory.
Nebraska will travel to Minneapolis to face Minnesota on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.