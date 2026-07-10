David Pollack Names College Football Playoff Contender Facing a Major QB Problem

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are coming off the best season in program history. Texas Tech went 12-2, won the Big 12 and made its first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Texas Tech Faces a Major QB Setback

Texas Tech hopes to return to the College Football Playoff this season, but an unexpected offseason development complicated those plans. Texas Tech signed quarterback Brendan Sorsby in the transfer portal. He was one of the top-ranked players in the portal.

However, Sorsby was deemed ineligible for the upcoming season by the NCAA after it was revealed that he had been gambling on games, including on his own team when he was a member of the Indiana Hoosiers. Sorsby took the NCAA to court and was granted an injunction; however, Sorsby and Texas Tech decided it was best for the two to part ways.

He elected to apply for the NFL supplemental draft, but the NFL decided not to hold one this season, meaning he will have to wait for the 2027 NFL Draft.

That departure leaves a major hole in Texas Tech's roster. Backup quarterback Will Hammond is extremely talented. He's thrown for 1,151 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions in his two seasons in Lubbock. However, he's coming off a torn ACL.

Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Will Hammond (15) passes against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

David Pollack Explains the Pressure on Will Hammond

David Pollack discussed this quarterback dilemma on "See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack."

"You had the luxury of bringing him back very slowly and making sure he was fully healthy," Pollack said. "You don't have that luxury anymore. Like Sorsby's not there. So now it becomes I kind of need you to get back and get healthy."

Hammond's Recovery Could Define Texas Tech's Season

Hammond went down in late October of last season, meaning it will be less than a year from that injury if he were to return for the season opener. That injury typically takes someone 9-12 months to recover from. The hope is that he isn't being rushed back, reinjures himself, and has to miss more time.

If Hammond is healthy, Texas Tech still has the talent to remain a contender in the Big 12. While replacing Sorsby changes expectations, the Red Raiders have enough returning pieces to stay in the conference race.

The key will be balancing Hammond's recovery with the team's desire to compete immediately, because his health could ultimately determine whether Texas Tech returns to the College Football Playoff conversation.