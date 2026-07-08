NCAA Makes Major Decision After Brendan Sorsby Gambling Controversy

Almost a month has passed since quarterback Brendan Sorsby announced his decision to leave college football for the NFL supplemental draft.

However, the ripple effect of the investigation into Sorsby's gambling habits is ongoing. Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports reported that the NCAA sent Cincinnati a letter of inquiry over possible rules violations on Wednesday.

What kinds of wagers did Sorsby place?

Many of the bets Sorsby placed were smaller ones, like live wagers on pitches at Cincinnati Reds games while he was a member of Cincinnati's football program.

However, court documents also revealed that Sorsby placed no less than 40 wagers on Indiana football while he was a member of the team and tallied no less than $90,000 in wagers over a four-year period.

Gambling on one's team has always been frowned upon across sports, as those who do it possess inside information on their team and have the potential to fix results to win their wager. Sorsby has stated that the wagers he placed on Indiana football were a matter of support for the team while he was a backup.

Why did the NCAA send Cincinnati a letter of inquiry?

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield and Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jonathan Thompson (22) prepare to take the field before the College Football game against the Miami Redhawks at Yager Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Until recently, Cincinnati's involvement in the controversy around Sorsby has been relatively quiet compared to Texas Tech's involvement.

The Red Raiders fought for Sorsby's eligibility in court, but he decided to leave college football before taking a snap at Texas Tech. On the other hand, Sorsby started for Cincinnati between the time he placed the wagers and checked himself into a treatment program for his gambling habits.

The question is whether or not the Bearcats' staff knew that Sorsby had a gambling issue while he was a member of the program. If the Cincinnati coaching staff was aware of Sorsby's gambling habits and continued to start him, the program could face significant consequences from the NCAA.

While Cincinnati finished with as many wins as losses in Sorsby's two years as its starter, he was very productive for the Bearcats. He combined for 5,613 yards and 45 touchdowns through the air and an additional 1,027 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground across 2024 and 2025. He was selected to the All-Big 12 Second Team offense in 2025.

Indiana has not and likely will not face scrutiny from the NCAA despite the fact Sorsby placed the majority of his bets there. Sorsby transferred to Cincinnati the same offseason the Hoosiers parted ways with head coach Tom Allen.