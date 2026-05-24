David Pollack Names College Football Powerhouse That Won't Have a Drop Off at RB

The Indiana Hoosiers stunned college football by winning a national championship in just Year 2 of the Curt Cignetti era.

The Hoosiers have historically been a bad program, not having a double-digit win season until Cignetti arrived. In his first two years, he led them to a double-digit-win season and a College Football Playoff berth in both years, as well as the school's first national championship.

While Fernando Mendoza got most of the publicity, rightfully so, for his historic Heisman season, the Hoosiers' run game was also a major part of that success.

The team finished No. 12 in the country in rushing yards per game at 212.9 yards per game. They were led by Roman Hemby and Kaelon Black, who both went over 1,000 yards and are off to the NFL.

Indiana Hoosiers running back Khobie Martin (28) rushes for a touchdown. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

That raises the question of whether the Hoosiers will still have a dominant run game in 2026. If it can't live up to what it did last season, the Hoosiers could take a step back. David Pollack revealed on "See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack" that he thinks they will, and it's because of one guy.

"Khobie Martin is just the next guy in," Pollack said. "Last year, as a freshman, he was really, really good. He had 500+ yards, over 6.5 per carry, and six touchdowns. Yes, 100% it was in garbage time. He is relentless downhill, feet keep moving... The dude is going to be a baller. He's built for the Big Ten. Built for Big Ten weather."

As Pollack elluded to, Martin had a very strong season last year, despite being a low-level recruit. The Indiana native was a consensus three-star and No. 108 running back in the 2024 class. He had just 73 yards in his first season, playing two games. In his redshirt freshman season, he finished with 505 yards and six scores.

Martin flashed his big-play ability with the 6.5 yards per carry. He also had two 100-yard games in mop-up duty last season against Indiana State and Illinois.

He also had an 80-yard game against Maryland. If he can improve in Year 3 in the system, then the Hoosiers won't have a drop-off in the run game.

So, while many think, or maybe even hope, that the Hoosiers' run will soon be over, it's possible they will be right back where they were last year, proving the doubters wrong and making another College Football Playoff while showing Cignetti might be the game's best coach.