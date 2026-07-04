Paul Finebaum Drops Truth Bomb on a Major SEC Team's 'Legitimate' Playoff Hopes

The Alabama Crimson Tide made progress in Year 2 under head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Alabama Continues to Trend Up

The Crimson Tide went 11-4 last season after going 9-4 in 2024. Alabama also reached the SEC Championship Game, where it lost 28-7 to the Georgia Bulldogs. The Crimson Tide also returned to the College Football Playoff. They defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 34-24 in the first round before losing 38-3 to the Indiana Hoosiers in the quarterfinals.

Now, Alabama hopes to take another step forward despite breaking in a third different starting quarterback under DeBoer in as many seasons. In his first season, Jalen Milroe was the starter, and last year, it was Ty Simpson. This year, it will be either Austin Mack or Keelon Russell.

Quarterback Remains the Biggest Question

Neither quarterback has meaningful game experience. Mack has thrown just 35 passes in his career, for 267 yards and three touchdowns. Russell played in just two games last season, but completed 11-of-15 passes for 143 yards and two scores.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer gestures on the sidelines after a dropped pass. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite that uncertainty at arguably the most important position, ESPN's Paul Finebaum is still high on the Crimson Tide.

On "The Paul Finebaum Show," the SEC Network analyst had a friendly back-and-forth with a Miami Hurricanes fan. Finebaum stated that the fan can't handle that Alabama is likely headed back to the playoff.

"You just can't handle the truth that Alabama football is legitimate and with a favorable schedule, they've got a really good chance of going back to the playoffs," Finebaum said. "Something you probably only dream about as a Miami fan."

The Schedule Sets Up Favorably

As Finebaum mentioned, the Crimson Tide have a fairly manageable schedule. The season will likely be defined by a tough four-game stretch against Georgia, at Tennessee, Texas A&M and at LSU. Outside of those four games, Alabama doesn't play a team projected to be ranked in the preseason poll. The Crimson Tide also have a bye week before the LSU game.

Finebaum said he believes Alabama has a chance to finish 10-2 this season. That means they'd likely have to split those four games. The trickiest of the group might be the game against Tennessee. Alabama has done well against the Volunteers at home, but have lost the last two games in Knoxville.

On the flip side, Alabama has beaten Georgia the last two regular seasons, both at home and on the road. They've also done well against LSU, winning three straight. Alabama has also won two straight against Texas A&M, but hasn't faced them since DeBoer took over as head coach.

If Alabama can get consistent quarterback play, the schedule gives DeBoer a realistic path back to the College Football Playoff. But simply getting there won't be enough this time.

After last season's lopsided loss to Indiana, the Crimson Tide need to prove they can not only reach college football's biggest stage but also compete with the nation's elite once they arrive.