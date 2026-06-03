David Pollack Names College Football Rule That Has No Chance of Being Passed

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin shocked the college football world when he elected to depart the Ole Miss Rebels and take the LSU job following the regular season finale against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Because of that move, Ole Miss leaders didn't let Kiffin finish out the season with Ole Miss, despite leading the Rebels to their first College Football Playoff in program history. Instead, they promoted defensive coordinator Pete Golding to head coach. He led the Rebels on their College Football Playoff run, where they defeated Tulane and Georgia, before losing to the Miami Hurricanes in the final seconds.

But now, a new rule under consideration by Congress could mean that a coach is no longer allowed to leave before the season is over. This rule is part of the "Protect College Sports Act," being proposed by United States Senators Ted Cruz and Maria Cantwell, who reached a deal to propose bipartisan legislation.

LSU president Wade Rousse, left, and new head coach Lane Kiffin greet each other. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

That element of the rule is being unofficially named the "Lane Kiffin Rule."

"An individual who serves, or has served at any point during a competitive season, as football athletic personnel for a varsity sports team for intercollegiate football at an institution shall not, during that same competitive season, perform for another institution any duties or responsibilities customarily associated with a head coach of a varsity sports team," a clause from the bill reads.

David Pollack talked about this rule on his show, "See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack." He said he doesn't think there is any way it gets passed.

"It's not going to get passed," Pollack said. "But can we do something about it, though? Is there some way to move back the timetables? Is there some way to move the calendar? That's what we've got to understand. These things that sucked, we've got to find solutions to them... The calendar has to get fixed so that that stupid crap doesn't happen ever again."

Pollack is right. It likely has no chance to get passed. College football has a bigger issue that needs to be solved, which would, in turn, help that issue as well.

Right now, the transfer portal starts before the end of the season. Because of that, players enter the portal before the season ends, and coaches leave for jobs elsewhere so they can start recruiting before the season is over.

If the NCAA made it so that no player could enter or announce their intentions to enter until the national championship is played, then it wouldn't put pressure on coaches to leave early to start the recruiting process. They would also need to move high school signing day to the end of the season.

If the coaches didn't feel pressure to get to the other school to start building their roster immediately, they would likely be more open to staying at the school they are at until their season is over. It's just another thing that the NCAA has done a terrible job managing.