David Pollack Names College Football Sleeper That’s Going to Shock the Nation

A lot of discourse this offseason around the South Carolina Gamecocks revolves around whether head coach Shane Beamer is on the hot seat.

South Carolina Needs a Bounce-Back Season

Beamer has been the head coach in Columbia for five seasons. He's gone 33-30 during that time span. His best season came in 2024, when he went 9-4 and was a fringe College Football Playoff team. A big reason for that breakout year was the game-changing players Beamer had.

Players like quarterback LaNorris Sellers, running back Raheim Sanders and EDGEs Dylan Stewart and Kyle Kennard. Sellers and Stewart returned in 2025. The team had a lot of expectations, starting the year ranked No. 13 in college football. The Gamecocks would climb as high as No. 10 before having an abysmal year, going 4-8.

That is why there is hot seat talk around Beamer entering the 2026 season. But the positives are that he still has some game-changing players who defined the 2024 season. Sellers and Stewart are still on campus, and the team has wide receiver Nyck Harbor, who is one of the most dynamic playmakers in the sport.

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) passes under pressure. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

David Pollack Believes South Carolina Has the Playmakers to Surprise College Football

Those game changers are why college football analyst David Pollack revealed on "See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack" that the Gamecocks could shock college football this season.

"Why should you be excited if you are a South Carolina fan?" Pollack asked. "Because you've got game changers. Dylan Stewart can take over a game. LaNorris Sellers can take over a game. Nyck Harbor has game-changing speed... This is going to be one of those teams that I think surprises people."

Shane Beamer's Future Relies on the 2026 Season

South Carolina has all of the ingredients to be a surprise team in 2026. When you have game-changers like Sellers, Stewart and Harbor, you put extreme stress on opposing teams.

The biggest key was that the team had to fix the offensive line, which was one of the worst in college football. They did just that by adding eight players to the offensive line via the transfer portal.

South Carolina's outlook in 2026 may ultimately come down to whether its supporting cast can match the talent of its stars. Sellers, Stewart and Harbor give the Gamecocks as much game-breaking ability as almost any team in the SEC.

If the rebuilt offensive line provides the stability it lacked a season ago, South Carolina has the pieces to surprise the conference and potentially give Beamer the statement season he needs.