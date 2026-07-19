David Pollack Reveals Biggest Question Mark for College Football Powerhouse Entering 2026

The Alabama Crimson Tide are entering into a pressure-packed 2026 season.

On one hand, head coach Kalen DeBoer showed progress in Year 2, improving from a 9-4 season in 2024 to an 11-4 season in 2025.

He also returned Alabama to the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff. For most coaches, coming off a season like that would mean they aren't under any pressure. But not at Alabama.

Run Game Must Improve for Crimson Tide to Take the Next Step

The Crimson Tide aren't about making the SEC Championship Game or the College Football Playoff; they are about winning championships.

One of the biggest things that held back the Crimson Tide last season was the running game. Alabama finished No. 125 in the country in rushing yards per game at just 104.1. This led to a lot of inconsistencies in the offense.

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Daniel Hill (4) runs against Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Amare Ferrell (1). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That comes despite having some really good offensive linemen like Kadyn Proctor, Parker Brailsford and Geno VanDeMark. All three of them are off to the NFL, leaving Alabama having to replace four offensive line starters in total.

David Pollack Identifies Alabama's Biggest Question Entering 2026

On "See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack," the college football analyst revealed that his biggest question for Alabama this season is the consistency in the run game.

"I want to see the consistency," Pollack said. "I want to see the physicality. I want to see the line of scrimmage. Last year, they were one of the worst rushing teams in the country. They were so inconsistent offensively because they couldn't run the football. They didn't have any balance."

The running game is far cry from what it was in the Saban era. His teams were known for their physical, dominant running game. They would wear you down all game long before pulling away in the fourth quarter. That's a big reason why he was able to build a dynasty.

Championship Aspirations Depend on Winning Up Front

Alabama has enough talent to compete for both an SEC championship and a national title, but the offense must become more balanced to reach that level. Replacing four starters along the offensive line is no easy task, making the development of the running game one of the biggest storylines of the season.

If the Crimson Tide can rediscover the physical identity that defined the program for so many years, they'll have the foundation needed to make another championship run.