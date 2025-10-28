David Pollack names 'most fun conference to watch' — and it's not the SEC or Big Ten
College football analyst David Pollack doesn’t hesitate when asked which league delivers the most entertainment value every fall. On the latest episode of See Ball Get Ball, Pollack praised the Big 12 as the sport’s most consistently exciting conference, saying its unpredictability and balanced competition make it must-see television week after week.
The former ESPN analyst said fans who overlook the Big 12 are missing out. His comments came as the league entered November with seven teams still in the hunt for a spot in the conference championship game. In a year dominated by headlines from the SEC and Big Ten, Pollack’s endorsement was a nod to the chaos and parity that have become trademarks of Big 12 football.
With multiple newcomers thriving and traditional powers struggling, Pollack said the Big 12’s mix of programs and close finishes make it the most entertaining product in college football right now.
Big 12’s Parity Makes It College Football’s Most Entertaining League
Pollack explained that the Big 12 stands out because nearly every matchup feels competitive and unpredictable. “That’s why it’s the most fun conference to watch every single year,” he said. “People that don’t appreciate the Big 12, you’re not watching football. All the games are fun, they’re cool, and there’s always a chance that something crazy could happen.”
His co-host Brent Rollins pointed out that seven teams are still mathematically alive in the Big 12 title race, underscoring the parity that Pollack praised. It’s not uncommon for the league to produce wild finishes and unexpected upsets, and this season is no different.
The Big 12’s conference play standings reflect that balance. BYU and Cincinnati lead the league at 5–0 in conference play, followed closely by Houston and Texas Tech at 4–1. Programs such as Utah and TCU remain in the mix, while Kansas State and Arizona State are capable of playing spoiler roles down the stretch.
While the SEC and Big Ten dominate the national spotlight, Pollack believes the Big 12’s unpredictability keeps fans engaged throughout the season. As November approaches, the conference’s balance could set up one of the most dramatic finishes in recent memory.