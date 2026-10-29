David Pollack Names SEC Powerhouse Nobody Wants to Face in College Football

David Pollack has plenty of experience with the SEC. From his years as a standout defender at Georgia, where he was twice chosen SEC Player of the Year to his nearly two decades spent as a college football analyst, Pollack often has strong opinions about college football's most publicized conference.

Pollack's Dangerous SEC Squad

"Nobody wants to play LSU right now," said Pollack on the See Ball, Get Ball podcast. "Like LSU has a quarterback that's mobile, but a quarterback that can also make plays through the air. They can also make plays off-script and they can make plays on-script. And if you're watching, Jackson Harris is a problem. He's the number one guy-- he's got a big body, but he's also got the ability to make plays and get open."

"This LSU offense now has their number one wide reciever," explained Pollack. "They got a mutant that they're putting back at tight end. They're running the football with Jones, Leavitt's checking the football down to Jones and letting him do things in the passing game.... They've got an identity of who they are and what they are, while a lot of teams don't."

Nobody In College Football Wants To Play LSU Right Now@LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/jw7ErJci9h — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) October 26, 2026

LSU's Situation

The return of Trey'Dez Green, the aforementioned mutant at tight end, has given LSU's passing game another massive weapon. The Tigers' 318 passing yards per game is tops in the SEC, while their 192 rushing yards per game is fifth in the SEC.

The Tigers have connected on an SEC-best 156 plays covering 10+ yards. The Tigers are third in the conference in both 20+ yard plays (40) and 30+ yard plays (18).

Meanwhile, Blake Baker's defense has quietly improved. LSU is first in the SEC in rushing defense, allowing just 85.4 yards per game on the ground and 2.7 yards per carry. LSU's pass defense has amassed seven interceptions and given up just four touchdowns through the air and is third-best in the SEC in opposing QB rating.

Tigers and Playoff Hopes

The 6-2 Tigers suffered a one-score loss to Ole Miss on the road and a one-point loss to Kentucky, also on the road. ESPN's FPI rating gives the Tigers a 45.2% chance at earning a College Football Playoff berth.

Much of LSU's chances are likely tied in the next three games-- home games with No. 10 Alabama and No. 11 Texas, followed by trip to No. 16 Tennessee. All three teams are solid competitors in the CFP race and while LSU could potentially withstand a third loss, a fourth loss would certainly eliminate them from the Playoff hunt.

Still, tough schedule aside, Pollack likes what he sees, and even the uber-tough defenses ahead can't be licking their chops to face a team putting up over 40 points per game.