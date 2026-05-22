David Pollack Names Sophomore CB Who Will Be One of the Best in College Football

One of the best things about college athletics is seeing players improve from one year to the next. One of the best seasons to see this is from Year 1 to Year 2, especially if you got on the field often as a freshman.

That's the hope the Oklahoma Sooners have for sophomore cornerback Courtland Guillory. The Houston native was only a three-star recruit by most services, but the Sooners felt like they hit a home run.

In the offseason, freshman All-American Eli Bowen was sidelined with an injury and missed a few games, giving Guillory a shot. He took full advantage of that, finishing with 41 tackles and seven pass deflections while also being named a freshman All-American.

Once Bowen was back, Guillory was the one who started alongside him.

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) and Oklahoma defensive back Courtland Guillory (4) reach for a pass. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On "See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack," the college football analyst said that he sees big improvements for the young corner.

"Not only will he make some plays, I think he'll be one of the best cornerbacks in the country," Pollack said. "Like, I think he'll go from being a guy that you go, 'Oh, kind of catches your eye' to 'who is that bad mother? Shut your mouth.' Like, that dude is lock down."

One of the positives for Guillory is that he already had a productive season while not being at his best weight. A lot of freshmen come in, and they struggle because they don't have a mature enough body to compete with guys who have been in a college weight program for many years.

Guillory had good height at 6-foot but weighed only 183 pounds. If he's able to increase his weight into the 190s or even in the 200s, that could be a big benefit for him.

On top of that, he's going to learn how to play the position better just by getting more experience on the field. He'll be able to start reading stuff faster, which will allow him to react faster.

When players can play without having to think as much because it has just become second nature, that's when they can play fast, and that's when the game as a whole starts to slow down for them. Once it does that, the sky is the limit for how far they can go.

For Oklahoma, if Guillory is able to take that step in 2026, it could be a big season for the young star, and it could also prove Pollack right that he's one of the best in college football.