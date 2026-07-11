David Pollack Names Star College Football RB Who Reminds Him of Derrick Henry

Baltimore Ravens star running back Derrick Henry is widely regarded as one of the greatest running backs of the modern era. Before starring with the Ravens and the Tennessee Titans, Henry spent three seasons in Tuscaloosa playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Henry was sensational, totaling 3,591 yards and 42 touchdowns. His junior season remains one of the greatest in college football history, as he rushed for 2,219 yards and 28 touchdowns, while winning the Heisman Trophy and leading Alabama to a national championship.

David Pollack Sees Derrick Henry Traits in Mark Fletcher Jr.

So, comparing a player to someone like that is very high praise. That's exactly what college football analyst David Pollack did on "See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack."

Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) rushes for a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Mark Fletcher in the playoff, tell me a guy you thought was better," Pollack said. "I mean, consistently big plays, but big, strong, physical, powerful runner. looks a little bit Derrick Henry-esque, like right, like those long strides, big strong dude."

Fletcher Saved His Best Football For the Postseason

The comparison to Henry is fair. Both backs combine size, power and long-striding speed to wear down defenses. Fletcher rushed for 1,192 yards and 12 scores last season. He saved his best performances for the College Football Playoff run.

Fletcher rushed for 507 yards and two scores in those four games. That included 172 yards against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first game and 112 yards against the Indiana Hoosiers in the national title.

His postseason performance was strong enough that many expected him to enter the NFL draft. However, he elected to return to Coral Gables for his senior season.

The Florida native was just third-team All-ACC last season, so he will likely want to prove that last season's playoff run wasn't just a hot four-game stretch, but instead who he really is as a player.

If he's able to do that, he could be in the conversation for the best running back in college football and become the first Miami player to win the Doak Walker Award.

Can Fletcher Build on His Breakout Finish?

Fletcher enters the 2026 season with a chance to establish himself among the nation's elite running backs. If he can produce at the same level over a full season that he showed during Miami's playoff run, the Hurricanes' offense should remain one of the ACC's best despite replacing quarterback Carson Beck.

Living up to comparisons with Henry is a lofty challenge, but another dominant year would put Fletcher firmly in that national conversation.