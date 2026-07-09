David Pollack Names College Football's Best WR and It's Not Jeremiah Smith

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has been viewed by many as the best wide receiver in college football since the moment he stepped onto the field in 2024.

Jeremiah Smith Has Already Built a Historic Resume

Smith immediately lived up to the massive expectations surrounding him with an incredible freshman season. He had 76 catches for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. He delivered some of his best performances on the biggest stage, totaling 381 yards and five scores in four College Football Playoff games, en route to a national championship.

Smith's dominant freshman campaign was not simply a one-year breakout. He followed that up with a strong 2025 season. He grabbed 87 passes for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

That production puts him within reach of several major Ohio State receiving records entering this season. He's just 43 catches, 311 yards and nine touchdowns short of becoming Ohio State's all-time leader in receptions, yards and touchdowns.

David Pollack Believes Malachi Toney is College Football's Best WR

While many think he is still the best receiver in the sport, not everyone agrees. In fact, college football analyst David Pollack revealed on "See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack" that he thinks the best receiver in the country is Miami Hurricanes sophomore Malachi Toney.

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) against the Indiana Hoosiers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"If you asked me if I could have one guy in the country to play wide receiver for my squad, I would take Malachi Toney," Pollack said.

"That is not a shot at Jeremiah Smith. I am not insulting him. I know he's a talent among talents... I love the versatility of a jet sweep guy. A guy I can hand the football to, and he can do things with it. I love watching Malachi Toney block... He was the absolute focal point as a true freshman"

Toney also had a strong freshman season. He had 109 catches for 1,211 yards and 10 scores. He also had a strong College Football Playoff run, catching 25 passes for 241 yards and three scores. But Pollack is right, Toney's superpower is that you can use him in more ways than you can use Smith.

Toney Brings a Different Level of Versatility

Miami will get the ball to Toney in the screen game, it will hand it off to him, and sometimes the Hurricanes will even line him up at quarterback in wildcat formations. Last season, he had 23 carries for 113 yards and one score. For comparison, Smith has nine carries for 68 yards and two scores in his career.

The debate between Smith and Toney may not have a definitive answer because the two receivers excel in different ways. Smith is the ultimate big-play threat with elite size and production, while Toney's versatility allows him to impact the game in ways few receivers can.

Regardless of who ranks first, college football is fortunate to have two players capable of redefining what a superstar receiver looks like.