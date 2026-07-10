Historic Powerhouse Ranked No. 1 for College Football's Best Running Back Room

Summer scouting reports always tilt toward hope, toward optimism. Every camp brings talk of guys being in career-best shape, every transfer gets called a perfect fit, and every roster's cup "runneth over" in July and August.

That optimism rarely survives a full season. Injuries, cold stretches and depth-chart shuffles tend to expose which rooms were real and which were fiction.

CBS Sports tried to separate the two, ranking college football's 10 best running back groups ahead of 2026. Miami landed at the top, a nod to both star power and the kind of depth that holds up when September gets messy.

Why Miami tops CBS Sports' running back rankings

The Hurricanes earned the No. 1 spot behind Mark Fletcher Jr., who CBS analyst Blake Brockermeyer slotted as his No. 2 back nationally. Brockermeyer wrote that Fletcher "is elite in all areas and a leader who can take over games, as he did in the College Football Playoff last season."

The junior from Plantation, Florida, delivered on that billing. Fletcher, who ranks No. 1 on my list of college football's best running backs, rushed for 1,192 yards and 12 touchdowns, then set a College Football Playoff record with 507 rushing yards across Miami's postseason run to the national title game.

Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) rushes for a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers in the second half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, there's more to this group than Fletcher. CharMar Brown scored seven touchdowns while approaching 500 rushing yards, and Gerard Pringle added 375 yards as a smaller speedster built for outside runs.

Brockermeyer argued that those complementary backs are talented enough to headline other rosters, noting the trio behind Fletcher could each "start at many college programs."

What makes Mark Fletcher special

Fletcher's playoff surge reframed how college football fans see him. He averaged 6.8 yards per carry over four postseason games, capping that stretch with 112 yards and two scores against Indiana in the national championship loss.

ESPN's Andrea Adelson flagged that trajectory too. After leaving him at No. 75 in her look back at 2025, she now projects the fourth-year back as one of the nation's top players heading into the fall.

Fletcher, at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, was described by NFL Draft Buzz as a downhill runner who "embraces contact and consistently falls forward, creating extra yardage through sheer determination and leg drive."

MARK FLETCHER JR



MVP ON THE WAY🗣️🗣️🗣️ pic.twitter.com/2aWdRyW92G — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) January 19, 2026

That physical profile fits Mario Cristobal's identity as a former offensive lineman who wants to control games on the ground. Fletcher's 172-yard opener against Texas A&M and MVP performance against Ohio State showed he can carry a national contender through the highest-pressure setting the sport offers.

The question now is whether Miami's line, largely rebuilt this offseason, can open the same lanes. If it does, the country's top-ranked backfield has a runner capable of anchoring a title push rather than chasing one.

Miami opens the 2026 season on the road at Stanford on Friday, Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.