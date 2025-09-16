David Pollack names the “most entertaining” player in college football
David Pollack, longtime college football analyst, made a bold statement on his See Ball Get Ball podcast this week. Sitting alongside co-host Brent Rollins, Pollack called Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia “the most entertaining to watch in college football.”
Pollack praised Pavia’s style, highlighting his unpredictability and flair for the dramatic. “Like I don't care what the numbers say, I'm just telling you that dude, there's no telling what he'll do,” Pollack said. “He'll pump fake twice on a play, he'll run somebody over, he'll option it, pitch it, run somebody over. He is absolutely fantastic, must-see television every single week.”
Pollack’s words came at the perfect moment. Just days earlier, Pavia had led Vanderbilt to one of its most shocking wins in years, a 31-7 upset of No. 11 South Carolina in Columbia. The victory snapped a 16-game losing streak to the Gamecocks and set the Commodores off to their first 3-0 start since 2017.
Diego Pavia Sparks Vanderbilt in Landmark SEC Win
Pavia completed 18 of 25 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns while also making plays with his legs and blocking downfield for teammates. His fearlessness was on display from the opening drive when he connected with Sedrick Alexander for an 18-yard touchdown. He later added a second scoring toss to Junior Sherrill to give Vanderbilt control heading into halftime.
Running back Jamezell Lassiter’s 44-yard touchdown in the third quarter widened the lead, and Brock Taylor’s 51-yard field goal sealed the rout. Alexander capped the night with a short touchdown run to put South Carolina away for good.
The Commodores held nearly a 12-minute advantage in time of possession and forced four turnovers, showing a toughness on both lines that had not been seen in recent years.
Head coach Clark Lea dedicated the win to his mentor Bobby Johnson, the last Vanderbilt coach to defeat South Carolina back in 2008. Lea said his team fed off Pavia’s energy, pointing out a block the quarterback threw on a reverse as emblematic of his leadership. “That’s exactly who he is,” Lea said. “When your leaders play that way, it gives everyone else a license to play that way.”
Vanderbilt’s Rise Fueled By Confidence And Physical Play
This win represented more than just an upset — it reflected a changing program identity. Vanderbilt has now beaten Virginia Tech and South Carolina in consecutive weeks, both on the road, a feat the Commodores had not accomplished in nearly two decades. The defense forced turnovers, played with an edge, and dictated the tempo, while the offense executed with balance and discipline.
Pavia’s presence has given Vanderbilt a steadying force under center, and his willingness to do the dirty work, like throwing a lead block, embodies what Lea described as a “five-year build” to reshape the culture. Players such as Martel Hight, who lined up at wide receiver after lobbying Lea for a chance, reflect a roster brimming with belief and versatility.
The Commodores are still early in their SEC schedule, but Saturday’s performance suggested this team can be more than a spoiler. Vanderbilt’s mix of efficiency, grit, and flair has them playing with a level of confidence rarely associated with the program. With Pavia leading the way, Vanderbilt is beginning to look like a team capable of rewriting its reputation.
Vanderbilt will host Georgia State on Saturday, while South Carolina travels to Missouri.