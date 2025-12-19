$2.5 million QB’s ‘off-field antics’ leave NFL decision-makers concerned

A high-profile college football star with a reported name, image and likeness valuation of $2.5 million is facing intense scrutiny from professional scouts regarding his future. College football analyst Robert Griffin III indicated on Thursday that franchises are questioning if they can trust the prospect inside their facilities following recent behavioral issues.

The evaluation process has reportedly shifted from on-field production to character assessment as the draft approaches.

The concerns stem from an emotional social media post shared immediately following the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York. While the player’s unique skill set helped revitalize his program and lead them to a 10-win season, his vulgar reaction to finishing as the runner-up has reportedly damaged his standing with league executives. Griffin noted that the outburst confirmed fears that the athlete may struggle to handle the professional spotlight.

Decision-makers are specifically worried that a lack of maturity could become a liability for an NFL locker room. The former Heisman winner emphasized that talent alone might not be enough to secure a high draft selection if teams believe the quarterback cannot lose with grace. This skepticism has created a significant hurdle for the prospect as he attempts to prove he can lead a franchise.

Robert Griffin III highlights damage done to quarterback draft stock

Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia is the player at the center of the controversy after posting a graphic message on Instagram. Following the announcement that Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza won the award, Pavia posted a photo of himself with the caption "F- all the voters" alongside a thumbs-down emoji. Although the post also mentioned "family for life," the initial hostility drew immediate backlash.

Griffin highlighted the incident on social media, stating that Pavia’s "off-field antics" are hurting his draft stock. The analyst shared that NFL decision-makers are expressing concern to him directly about whether they can trust Pavia in the building at all. In a video posted to social media, Griffin explained that the quarterback must choose how he wants to be perceived publicly versus his true self.

Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (second from right) finished second in Heisman Trophy voting, earning 189 first-place votes. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"If his true self is partying, drinking, 'F- everybody, F- this, F- that,' he's going to F- his way out of the league," Griffin said. "And that's not something that I want for the young man because he is extremely talented and he did a lot to bring Vanderbilt to heights that it's really never ever been at."

Pavia later issued an apology, admitting that he did not handle his emotions well and that the post was a mistake. Despite the apology, Griffin warned that teams need to see consistency rather than reactive behavior. He advised the quarterback to understand that winning the game requires knowing the rules of conduct expected of a franchise leader.

Diego Pavia’s off field antics are hurting his draft stock. Pavia is a talented player and his teammates love playing for him, but his behavior off the field on Heisman weekend has NFL decision makers telling me they are concerned that they can trust him in the building at all. pic.twitter.com/9io9YIfg8C — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 18, 2025

"If teams can't trust that you're going to win with grace and also lose with grace, then they don't feel like you deserve their grace," Griffin said. "Make them talk about how awesome you are on the field, not how terrible or childish you are off of it."

The Commodores will conclude their season in the ReliaQuest Bowl against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Dec. 31 at noon ET on ESPN.

Read more on College Football HQ