The Michigan Wolverines are entering into a new era for the program once again.

The Wolverines are just a few seasons removed from winning the national championship in 2023. Jim Harbaugh led that. He left to return to the NFL, and Michigan promoted Sherrone Moore to the position. However, he was fired after the 2025 season due to some off-the-field issues.

They've since hired Kyle Whittingham, who went an incredible 177-88 at Utah in his 22 seasons at the helm. He stepped down following the 2025 season and was shortly thereafter hired by Michigan. Whititngham arrives in Ann Arbor with a fan base eager to get back to its national championship ways.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham watches a play during the spring game. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For them to do that, the Wolverines need to get the offense playing at a high level. Last season, the Wolverines finished No. 59 in total offense.

Freshman wide receiver Andrew Marsh had a strong season with 651 yards and four scores. But David Pollack revealed on "See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack," that a true freshman.

"You need a guy opposite (Andrew) Marsh," Pollack said. "You need a gadget guy. Those guys are a really, really fun, that you can put in motion and use Underwood's legs as well. I think (Salesi) Moa is going to be that guy. I think he'll be a freak show that will make big-time splash plays throughout the season."

Moa is a Utah native and was originally committed to the Utes under Whittingham. The 6-foot-2 wide receiver was a five-star in the 2026 class and was ranked as the No. 1 athlete in the country.

As Pollack noted, this could provide the Wolverines with a gadget player to benefit Marsh after the team lost Donaven McCulley, who was out of eligibility and finished second on the team in receiving yards.

The pushback on Pollack's comments comes because it puts a lot of pressure on a young player to perform right away.

Sure, some players have been able to do that, but they're few and far between. It's much more likely he plays a minimal role, if any, and it's in 2027 that he takes the step that Pollack is talking about.

Regardless of what happens in his career, the talent is undeniable, and Whittingham would love nothing more for Moa to live up to that high school ranking, prove Pollack right and become a key player for the offense and for quarterback Bryce Underwood.