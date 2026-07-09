The road to the College Football Playoff is long and hard, as it should be as the nation’s elite programs look to play a quality schedule that impresses the selection committee.

As you might expect, schedules are not created equally across the country, with the SEC and Big Ten predictably dominating any rankings of the most difficult slates for any school in any season.

Playing ranked opponents, facing off in intense rivalry games, and contending with the best of the best in some of the most intimidating road environments college football has to offer helps prime the competition for those schools that are looking to make a run for the national championship.

Heading into the meat of Talkin’ Season, let’s take an early look at the 10 college football teams that have a credible shot at the playoff who will face the hardest schedules in 2026.

Ranking College Football's 10 Most Daunting Schedules for Playoff Hopefuls in 2026

10. USC

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USC schedule: vs. San Jose State, vs. Fresno State, vs. Louisiana, at Rutgers, vs. Oregon, vs. Washington, at Penn State, at Wisconsin, vs. Ohio State, at Indiana, vs. Maryland, at UCLA.

Playing in the Big Ten for two full seasons now, Lincoln Riley needs to prove he can put USC in playoff contention, and that means playing tougher defense and more physical football overall, and the Trojans should be tested in four games in the second half of the season.

9. Alabama

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Alabama schedule: vs. East Carolina, at Kentucky, vs. Florida State, vs. South Carolina, at Mississippi State, vs. Georgia, at Tennessee, vs. Texas A&M, at LSU, at Vanderbilt, vs. Chattanooga, vs. Auburn.

Kalen DeBoer leads the Crimson Tide hopefully into greener pastures after a disastrous College Football Playoff exit and heading into a slate of opponents that could just exploit their current roster weaknesses, including a very tough month-long stretch starting against the Bulldogs.

8. Georgia

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Georgia schedule: vs. Tennessee State, vs. WKU, at Arkansas, vs. Oklahoma, vs. Vanderbilt, at Alabama, vs. Auburn, vs. Florida, at Ole Miss, vs. Missouri, at South Carolina, vs. Georgia Tech.

Opening up in SEC play on the road against the Razorbacks may not seem like a tough test, but it precedes a challenging stretch that includes road tests against the Crimson Tide, 2-0 against the Bulldogs in their last two regular season meetings, before meeting the Rebels and Gamecocks.

7. Texas A&M

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Texas A&M schedule: vs. Missouri State, vs. Arizona State, vs. Kentucky, at LSU, vs. Arkansas, at Missouri, vs. The Citadel, at Alabama, at South Carolina, vs. Tennessee, at Oklahoma, vs. Texas.

More critical observers might say the Aggies lucked out with their schedule a year ago, but that should not be the case in 2026, especially in the second half of the year with a road date against the Sooners between matchups against the Vols and Longhorns to close out.

6. LSU

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LSU schedule: vs. Clemson, vs. Louisiana Tech, at Ole Miss, vs. Texas A&M, vs. McNeese, at Kentucky, vs. Mississippi State, at Auburn, vs. Alabama, vs. Texas, at Tennessee, at Arkansas.

All eyes are on Lane Kiffin taking over at LSU, and while he proved he can win in the SEC when at Ole Miss, the new Tigers head coach faces a tough slate that should include consecutive matchups against ranked opponents, among them a brutal stretch against the Tide, Longhorns, and Volunteers in a row that will prove or disprove their playoff bona fides.

5. Ole Miss

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Ole Miss schedule: vs. Louisville, vs. Charlotte, vs. LSU, at Florida, at Vanderbilt, vs. Missouri, at Texas, vs. Auburn, vs. Georgia, at Oklahoma, vs. Wofford, vs. Mississippi State.

Pete Golding did a fair job leading the Rebels in the College Football Playoff after very suddenly inheriting the head coaching gig from Lane Kiffin, but now this thing belongs to him from start to finish, starting in Nashville against a rising ACC hopeful before another bruising SEC slate.

4. Michigan

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Michigan schedule: vs. Western Michigan, vs Oklahoma, vs. UTEP, vs. Iowa, at Minnesota, vs. Penn State, vs. Indiana, at Rutgers, vs. Michigan State, at Oregon, vs. UCLA, at Ohio State.

Kyle Whittingham steps into the top job with the Wolverines and a mandate to get back to beating the Buckeyes and into the College Football Playoff, but there are tough dates on the road against the Sooners and key tests against the reigning champs and a massive trip to Oregon late in the year.

3. Ohio State

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Ohio State schedule: vs. Ball State, at Texas, vs. Kent State, vs. Illinois, at Iowa, vs. Maryland, at Indiana, at USC, vs. Oregon, vs. Northwestern, at Nebraska, vs. Michigan.

This might be the single-toughest slate Ryan Day has faced at the helm of the Buckeyes program, playing a rematch against the Longhorns, this time on the road against an improved Arch Manning, and some huge road dates against the Hawkeyes, Hoosiers, and Trojans, and at home to the Ducks.

2. Oklahoma

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Oklahoma schedule: vs. UTEP, at Michigan, vs. New Mexico, at Georgia, vs. Texas, vs. Kentucky, at Mississippi State, vs. South Carolina, at Florida, vs. Ole Miss, vs. Texas A&M, at Missouri.

Another demanding stretch for what should be another tough Sooners defense, but OU needs John Mateer and this run game to dramatically improve against a slate that includes matchups against the Wolverines, Bulldogs, and Longhorns early, and a very difficult last month of the regular season.

1. Texas

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Texas schedule: vs. Texas State, vs. Ohio State, vs. UTSA, at Tennessee, vs. Oklahoma, vs. Florida, vs. Ole Miss, vs. Mississippi State, at Missouri, at LSU, vs. Arkansas, at Texas A&M.

Manning and the Longhorns have a golden opportunity to change the narrative with a statement against the Buckeyes early on at home, and use a potential win there as a starting off point heading into a schedule that includes what could be seven other ranked opponents going forward.