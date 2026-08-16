David Pollack Predicts College Football Powerhouse Will Win Its First National Title in 2026

Teams across the nation are entering into another week of fall camp as the 2026 college football season is just a few weeks away from getting started.

Big Ten's Dominance in College Football

The Indiana Hoosiers are hoping to defend their national championship this upcoming season, as the Big Ten is looking for its fourth straight national title. The Michigan Wolverines started things off in 2023, followed by the Ohio State Buckeyes and then Indiana. If this trend continues, the Big Ten will win the title, but it will be a different team than those listed.

The Oregon Ducks feel like the team most capable of pulling it off outside of that group. The Ducks, led by head coach Dan Lanning, have been on the verge of winning their first national championship. They've made the last two College Football Playoffs, but have lost to the eventual national champion both seasons.

This year they return several key contributors from last year's semifinal team. Oregon ranks tied for No. 10 in college football in returning production. Quarterback Dante Moore is the most notable one of the group. He threw for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season. He had a chance to be a high draft pick last year, but elected to return for another season.

Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

David Pollack Picks Oregon to Win 2026 National Championship

Due to his return and others, college football analyst David Pollack revealed on "See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack" that Oregon is his pick to win the national championship in 2026.

"The Ducks, man," Pollack said. "I got them winning the championship, but these guys all came back for a reason, man. And these are some adults. Like, you're going to leave the Oregon game this year black and blue, like for some grown-ups."

Oregon Returns Enough Talent to Make Another CFP Run

Pollack's prediction is hardly a surprise considering what Oregon has accomplished over the last two seasons. The Ducks have established themselves as one of the Big Ten's premier programs since joining the conference, and they have been consistently close to breaking through on the national stage.

The biggest difference entering 2026 is the amount of experience coming back. Oregon isn't starting over after another deep playoff run. Instead, Lanning has a roster filled with players who have already experienced the pressure of playing meaningful games late in the season.

That experience could prove especially valuable in the College Football Playoff. Oregon knows what it takes to get there, and now the goal is to finish the job because Pollack clearly believes the Ducks have the right combination of talent, experience and physicality. Oregon has already come close twice.

With Moore back and a roster capable of matching up with the country's best teams, the Ducks have another opportunity to turn those near-misses into a championship.