David Pollack predicts major college football head coach to retire this season
College football analyst David Pollack foresees one veteran college head coach moving into retirement after the 2025 season. Speaking on the See Ball Get Ball podcast, Pollack explained that he suspects the season will be the last for Utah coach Kyle Whittingham. Pollack dropped the bombshell while praising Whittingham's work and his current team.
Pollack's praise
We knew Utah would bounce back. We counted on that. We absolutely counted on that because of Kyle Whittingham's track record. Nobody doubted that.... I think it's his last year, Brent. Everything I've heard, he's going to go out after the season.... But if he does go, he'll go with the most unique offense he's had.- David Pollack
Whittingham's Track Record and 2025 Squad
Whittingham has been Utah's head coach since 2005. His career 170-86 mark speaks to the success Utah has experienced over that run. He even led the 2008 undefeated team that won the Sugar Bowl with a 13-0 season. Whittingham hadn't had a losing season since 2014 before last year's 5-7 team struggled to an uneven finish.
But the 2025 Utah squad, as noted by Pollack, has provided a strong bounce-back. The Utes are 3-0 and transfer QB Devon Dampier has been excellent after transferring over from New Mexico. Dampier has passed for 628 yards and seven touchdowns without an interception. He has added 198 yards and another touchdown on the ground.
Four different Utah players have already rushed for over 100 yards on the season to date. The Utes tied for the lead in the Big 12 with seven 20+ yard rushing plays on the season. Despite racking up 45.7 points and 517 yards per game, the Utes have committed just a single turnover to date.
This week's matchup with No. 17 Texas Tech figures to up the difficulty factor. But David Pollack is impressed with what he has seen, even if he suspects that Kyle Whittingham is playing out his final season.