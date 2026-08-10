David Pollack Predicts One WR to Take College Football by Storm in 2026

College football analyst David Pollack certainly has seen his share of offensive playmakers, both from his time as a star at Georgia and his analysis work. Heading into the 2026 season, while college football has plenty of debates about top playmakers at important positions, most see Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith as likely not just the top receiver in the sport, but perhaps even the top player overall.

Pollack's Pick

Pollack added a name to the fray recently on social media, as he's supporting Texas target Cam Coleman as a top player at the position for 2026. In an X post, Pollack termed any gap between Smith and Coleman as "a lot closer than you think" and noted that Coleman was "about to go ham on all College Football this fall."

The separation between Jeremiah Smith and Cam Coleman is a lot closer than you think. Cam about to go ham on all College Football this Fall! 🍿 https://t.co/pfzg1e2ysQ — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) August 8, 2026

Pollack isn't the only observer who has been recently impressed by Coleman. The otherworldly practice catch that Pollack embedded in his video has had a viral run of its own and certainly displays some highlight-making ability from Texas's top target. Coleman has been long on talent, but inconsistent on results, but could change that pattern in 2026.

Coleman's Path to Potential Stardom

As a high school recruit in the 2024 class, all three major recruiting services ranked Coleman in the national top ten of all players in the incoming class. He was regarded as the second or third best wide receiver in the nation, trailing only Smith and sometimes Alabama's Ryan Coleman-Williams.

Coleman picked Auburn, where he showed flashes of excellence in 2024, catching 37 passes for 598 yards and eight touchdowns. But in 2025, while Coleman took on a bigger role, Auburn finished 15th in the 16-team SEC in passing yardage. Coleman's 56 catches for 708 yards and five touchdowns only hint at the big-play ability he has flashed.

But with Coleman's transfer to Texas comes an increased opporuntity to put up numbers comensurate with his talent. Last season, despite an up and down campaign for Arch Manning, Texas had three 500+ yard receivers, with only Ryan Wingo returning this year. Wingo and Coleman promise to make a potent duo, with the No. 4 ranked Longhorns considered a significant national title threat in 2026.

Expectations for Coleman will be significant this year. The SEC media chose him a first-team all-conference preseason pick (with Wingo and his returning 834 receiving yards being chosen third-team) along with Ryan Coleman-Williams from Alabama. With Manning and Texas looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2025 campaign, the stage may be set for Coleman to put up the kind of production shown in highlights like the practice clip above.

A Big Week 2 Battle to Come

David Pollack is certainly on board, and with a Week 2 head-to-head match-up with Ohio State, Coleman can make an early play to assert himself an at least a near-equal to Jeremiah Smith.

As an Auburn Tiger last season, Coleman just missed an insane catch on this play. Can he capitalize on his skills in his new home in Texas? | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect