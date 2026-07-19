David Pollack Believes Major College Football Coach 'Wasn't Dealt a Fair Hand'

Being the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide is a privilege. It's also packed with a ton of pressure.

Being Alabama's Head Coach is Filled with Pressure

Alabama is arguably the greatest program in the history of college football. Legendary coaches Bear Bryant and Nick Saban set the standard for all coaches to follow. That's the challenge that Kalen DeBoer has right now.

DeBoer took over from Saban after the 2023 season. He came to Tuscaloosa after leading the Washington Huskies to back-to-back double-digit-win seasons and a spot in the national championship game.

When he took the job, he had to deal with a revamped roster in Year 1. The Crimson Tide signed 14 players in the transfer portal but lost 64 to it. That included star safety Caleb Downs and future star quarterback Julian Sayin, who both went to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Due to that mass exodus, things got off to a rocky start. Alabama went 9-4 and didn't make the College Football Playoff. It also lost three games to teams that lost five or more games that season, including two teams that went 6-6 in the regular season.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer gestures on the sidelines after a dropped pass. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

David Pollack Defends Kalen DeBoer's Start at Alabama

It's because of that mass exodus that college football analyst David Pollack, on "See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack," revealed he doesn't feel DeBoer was dealt a fair hand.

"Yes, that's my thing, just, first of all, 20-8 after Saban left and the mass exodus that followed him," Pollack said. "Guys were leaving left and right, man. He wasn't dealt a fair hand. Kalen DeBoer, I'll say it again, he's a great coach. He's been a great coach his whole life."

DeBoer bounced back with a good 11-4 campaign in 2025. That saw the Crimson Tide return to the SEC Championship Game, though they would lose 28-7 to the Georgia Bulldogs, whom they had beaten in the regular season.

They would then beat the Oklahoma Sooners 34-24 in the first round of the College Football Playoff before falling 38-3 to the Indiana Hoosiers in the quarterfinals.

Championship Expectations Still Define Success at Alabama

DeBoer has already shown signs that Alabama is moving back in the right direction, but the expectations in Tuscaloosa leave little room for gradual progress.

An SEC Championship Game appearance and a College Football Playoff win were important steps, yet the ultimate goal remains adding another national title to the program's legacy.

If DeBoer can continue building on last season's momentum, he has an opportunity to prove he is the right coach to lead Alabama in the next era.