The Arkansas Razorbacks may be coming off one of the worst seasons in the SEC, but that does not mean the roster is completely devoid of elite talent.

In fact, according to David Pollack, Arkansas has one of the most overlooked defensive players in the country. That player is Quincy Rhodes Jr.

The Razorbacks collapsed to a 2-10 record last season, including a brutal 10-game losing streak that ultimately cost head coach Sam Pittman his job. Arkansas has since turned to Ryan Silverfield in hopes of stabilizing the program and rebuilding confidence inside the locker room.

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) is stopped by Arkansas defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr. (97). | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But while most national conversations surrounding Arkansas focus on the rebuild, Pollack revealed on "See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack," that one player deserves far more recognition.

"If you don't know this guy's name, let me tell you something, every time you watch Arkansas play... full-grown man," Pollack said. "... 97 Quincy Rhodes Jr. for Arkansas is one of the best in the country, period. That dude is an absolute baller. Freak show."

Honestly, Pollack might still be underselling him.

Rhodes became one of the SEC’s most disruptive defenders last season and was one of the few bright spots on a team that struggled almost everywhere else. After totaling just two tackles for loss and one sack during his first two seasons, he exploded in 2025 with 15.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

That kind of production in the SEC is not accidental. It is also why Arkansas keeping Rhodes on the roster may have been one of the most important wins of its offseason.

In today’s college football landscape, elite pass rushers are among the most valuable assets in the sport. Every championship contender wants one, and very few programs have multiple players capable of consistently wrecking games off the edge.

That is why players like Rhodes are aggressively pursued through NIL and the transfer portal every offseason. Programs with playoff aspirations are constantly searching for defenders who can pressure quarterbacks without blitzing. Rhodes fits that description perfectly.

For Silverfield, inheriting a player like Rhodes changes the rebuild timeline more than people realize. Great defensive linemen can mask weaknesses elsewhere on the roster.

They create negative plays, flip field position and give defenses an identity. Arkansas desperately needs that identity after last season’s collapse.

The bigger challenge now is making sure Rhodes is not the only difference-maker on the roster. One elite defender alone does not fix a two-win football team. The Razorbacks still need better quarterback play, more consistency offensively and improved depth across the board.

But having a player who can dominate games defensively gives Arkansas a foundation to build around. That matters.

Because while Arkansas may not be viewed as a contender entering 2026, teams with elite pass rushers are always dangerous. And if Rhodes continues developing the way he did last season, he will not stay underrated much longer.