David Pollack Reveals One College Football Powerhouse Was Close to Being in a Heap of Trouble

The Miami Hurricanes are fresh off their best season in the College Football Playoff era.

Miami Has Resurgent Season

After controversially getting into the College Football Playoff, the Hurricanes made an improbable run to the national championship game, upsetting the Texas A&M Aggies, defending champion Ohio State Buckeyes and the Ole Miss Rebels before falling to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Hurricanes still have a ton of talent from last season's team returning, like star wide receiver Malachi Toney and running back Mark Fletcher. There was just one major problem: the Hurricanes didn't have a star quarterback. Carson Beck was off to the NFL after he exhausted all of his eligibility. Miami then struck out on some top targets in the transfer portal, like Sam Leavitt.

However, Miami received major news toward the end of the portal cycle when Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah elected to enter the portal. Mensah was one of the most prolific passers in college football last season, passing for 3,973 yards, 34 touchdowns and six interceptions, while leading Duke to an ACC championship. Mensah eventually committed to the Hurricanes.

Miami quarterback Darian Mensah speaks to the media during ACC Media Days. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

David Pollack Says Miami Needed Darian Mensah

College football analyst David Pollack discussed this move on "See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack." He said if it wasn't for this decision, the Hurricanes could have been in a heap of trouble.

"Miami would be screwed without a quarterback," Pollack said. "They'd be screwed, and they know that. So they're like, 'Forget that crap. We'll spend whatever it takes to get there. Because we've got all of these other things that make us get there.'"

Quarterback Questions Nearly Changed Miami's Outlook

That's how quickly the perspective of a team can change. Miami was just coming off a great 13-3 season. There was a lot of excitement around the program, but without a quarterback, how far could the Hurricanes realistically go, despite having a ton of talent still on the team?

Then, one of college football's best elects to transfer to Coral Gables, and now the Hurricanes are right back in the mix to win a national championship for the first time since 2001. They are also the favorites to win the ACC for the first time in program history.

Miami's offseason shows just how important the quarterback position has become in modern college football. The Hurricanes already had the talent, coaching and momentum to compete at the highest level, but adding Mensah elevated them from a playoff contender to a legitimate national championship threat.

In a sport where one player can completely change a program's trajectory, Miami found the missing piece that could define the next era of Hurricanes football.