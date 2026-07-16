ESPN Subtly Calls Out $10 Million QB's 'Awfully Shady' Transfer to ACC Powerhouse

College football's reigning national runner-up landed one of the portal's most talked-about arms this offseason, and the fallout from how it happened is still following him into 2026.

Miami spent the winter retooling a roster that came one win short of a national title, and the biggest question mark was who would replace Carson Beck under center. That answer arrived in dramatic fashion on the final day of the January transfer window.

Even the ESPN writer who ranked the move among his favorite transfers of the cycle couldn't resist pointing out how strange the timing looked from the outside.

Bill Connelly ranks Darian Mensah among the portal's best, with a catch

Darian Mensah's move from Duke to Miami was one of the defining storylines of the 2026 offseason, and ESPN's Bill Connelly made sure to include him among his favorite transfers heading into the season.

But Connelly wasn't shy about noting the strange timing that surrounded the whole saga. Writing ESPN's 2026 ACC preview, Connelly stated about Mensah in a list of his favorite ACC transfers, "Was it awfully shady that we somehow already knew where Mensah was going the moment he entered the portal late in the January transfer window? Yes."

That "awfully shady" line references one of the messiest sagas of the cycle. Mensah had already recommitted to Duke on Dec. 19 in an Instagram video, choosing to bypass the 2026 NFL Draft and return to Durham under a multiyear NIL deal reportedly worth up to $4 million for the coming year.

Miami quarterback Darian Mensah speaks to the media during ACC Media Days. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then, on Jan. 16, the final day of the January transfer portal window, Mensah reversed course and told Duke coach Manny Diaz he intended to transfer. Duke responded by suing Mensah in Durham County Superior Court, arguing in its filing that he had violated the terms of his NIL agreement.

The two sides settled before a scheduled injunction hearing, clearing Mensah to commit to Miami for a deal reportedly worth $10 million.

An anonymous ACC general manager summed up the reaction around the league bluntly at the time, telling reporters, "It's like they robbed a bank in broad daylight, walked out with no mask, and no alarms went off."

Mensah has since shrugged off the controversy, telling reporters at ACC football media days with ten toes down, "Business is business."

Miami's 2026 roster, outlook

Mensah arrives in Coral Gables after leading Duke to its first outright ACC title since 1962, throwing for 3,973 yards, 34 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 66.8 percent of his passes.

He now takes over for Beck, who guided Miami to the CFP title game before falling to Indiana in January. Head coach Mario Cristobal has leaned on the portal at quarterback in each of the last three cycles, first with Cam Ward, then Beck, and now Mensah.

Cristobal explained the pattern at ACC Kickoff, saying, "Throughout the last three years, we've had to go and pluck certain parts for our team out of the portal because we weren't quite there."

Miami also added edge rusher Damon Wilson II from Missouri, who posted 9.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss last season, along with defensive back Omar Thornton from Boston College.

Running back Mark Fletcher Jr., who ranks No. 1 on my list of the top returning running backs, is back after rushing for 1,192 yards and 12 touchdowns, and he exploded for 507 yards across Miami's four College Football Playoff games.

The offensive line remains a question mark after losing four starters, including potential first-round tackle Francis Mauigoa. Even with that challenge, On3's J.D. PicKell projected Miami to have college football's best offense this season.

The Hurricanes start the season at Stanford on Friday, Sept. 4, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.