Record-Breaking QB Tops ACC Rankings Ahead of 2026 College Football Season

Miami quarterback Darian Mensah has received more praise from a national media pundit ahead of the 2026 college football season.

Andy Staples of On3 unveiled his rankings of the 10 best quarterbacks in the ACC on Thursday. Staples ranked Mensah as the league's No. 1 quarterback, edging out Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele of California.

Where was Mensah before Miami?

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) pressures Tulane Green Wave quarterback Darian Mensah (10) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mensah utilized his redshirt at Tulane in 2023 as he sat behind Michael Pratt and Kai Horton. In his sole season as the Green Wave's starter, he threw for 2,723 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Duke acquired Mensah out of the transfer portal in the 2025 offseason as its replacement for Maalik Murphy, who transferred to Oregon State. Mensah threw for 3,973 yards, 34 touchdowns and six interceptions and guided the Blue Devils to their first ACC title in 63 years.

Legal action in the midst of Mensah's departure from Duke

Mensah decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal on the afternoon of Jan. 16, within 12 hours of the closure of the two-week entry window.

Prior to Mensah's decision to jump into the portal, he signed an NIL extension with Duke for the 2026 season. Duke sued Mensah over his decision due to a breach of their agreement, but the two parties reached a settlement that allowed for Mensah to transfer to Miami.

Why is Mensah the best quarterback in the ACC this year?

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) carries the ball against the Mississippi Rebels in the first half during the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and CFP semifinal game at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026, in Glendale. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Much of the hype surrounding Mensah stems from his production with less talented pieces at previous stops in his college football journey. He seamlessly transitioned into his starting role at both Tulane and Duke and guided both to conference championship appearances, which are historical rarities for both programs.

Tulane has evolved into a stable Group of Six power in the last five seasons, but much of the Green Wave's history is filled with losing. Duke has also stabilized into a middle-of-the-pack ACC program, but the Blue Devils only finished with a winning record once between 1989 and 2013.

Mensah is joining an offense with one of the best returning running backs in college football, Mark Fletcher, and one of the most dynamic playmakers in the country, Malachi Toney. The Hurricanes also brought in wide receiver Cooper Barkate from the portal, who was Mensah's favorite target at Duke last season.

Quarterback was also the position many pointed to as Miami's downfall in the College Football Playoff. Mensah is expected to be an upgrade from Carson Beck in the sense that he provides more versatility with his legs and keeps the ball out of harm's way in the air.