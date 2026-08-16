David Pollack Warns National Championship Favorite Ahead of the 2026 College Football Season

The Ohio State Buckeyes have been one of the most consistent programs in college football since 2000. The Buckeyes have won double-digit games every season but five, with one of those being a COVID-shortened season in which they played just eight games.

They've won three national championships during that time span and have been a constant presence in the College Football Playoff. Ohio State won the national championship in 2024 and followed that up with an undefeated regular season in 2025, before losing in the Big Ten Championship Game and in its first College Football Playoff game, ending the season on a sour note.

Ohio State Enters 2026 as the Favorite to Win the National Championship

The Buckeyes are expected to be one of the best teams in college football again this season. The USA TODAY Coaches Poll ranks them No. 1 in the country. ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) also ranks Ohio State No. 1 and gives them the best odds to win the national championship at 17%.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But if there is one thing that could trip the Buckeyes up, it's their schedule. The FPI gives them the No. 8-toughest schedule in college football, and the toughest outside the SEC. Ohio State plays the Texas Longhorns, Indiana Hoosiers, USC Trojans and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on the road, while playing the Oregon Ducks and Michigan Wolverines at home.

David Pollack Says Ohio State Faces One of the Toughest Schedules in College Football

College football analyst David Pollack revealed on "See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack" that the Buckeyes' schedule worries him this season.

"Ohio State's schedule isn't difficult for their standards," Pollack said. "This is one of the most difficult schedules in all of the country, period. Like, so when you challenge yourself and you go at Texas... there's just a lot of landmines."

Buckeyes Face Multiple Potential Roadblocks

The road games could ultimately be the biggest concern. Traveling to Texas, Indiana, USC and Nebraska gives Ohio State several opportunities to stumble, while Oregon and Michigan provide two more major tests at home.

Ohio State has the talent to win every game on its schedule, but talent alone doesn't eliminate the difficulty of playing six games against high-level opponents. If the Buckeyes navigate that stretch successfully, they could enter the College Football Playoff as one of the nation's strongest teams.

But with so many potential "landmines," Pollack believes the schedule could be the biggest thing standing between Ohio State and another national championship.