DeAndre Hopkins wants 'change' at Clemson after Georgia debacle
After watching Clemson put up just a single field goal in an ugly 34-3 loss to Georgia in the season opener on Saturday, former Tigers wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has seen enough.
Hopkins, now on the Tennessee Titans entering the 2024 NFL season, wasn't impressed by what he saw and took to X to vent some of his frustrations.
"Clemson has all these playmakers but only 3 points," Hopkins posted. "Something has to change."
Under the leadership of offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, the Clemson offense struggled to gain any momentum against the Georgia defense and was out-gained, 447-188, in the loss.
Clemson has definitely regressed as a would-be national championship contender since the days when Dabo Swinney helped lead the program to two College Football Playoff national championships.
Much of that decline has come on the offensive side of the ball as Swinney has failed to recruit the quarterback position to the lofty heights of previous stars like Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson.
That, combined with Swinney's reluctance to use the transfer portal to replenish his roster has aroused plenty of criticism that the program has fallen behind its competitors.
Those critics have plenty more ammo after Clemson's performance against Georgia, after the Bulldogs had two transfer receivers score touchdowns on Saturday.
"When you get beat like that, that’s on the head coach," Swinney said. "Complete ownership of an absolute crap second half. Sometimes you get your butt kicked and we did today."
